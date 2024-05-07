How to get tickets to Billie Eilish’s ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ Album Listening Parties? All you need to know 

In an X post on May 6, 2024, Billie Eilish announced two listening parties for her upcoming album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The listening parties are scheduled to be held in New York City at the Barclays Center on May 15, 2024, and in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on May 16, 2024. The former is in association with YouTube Music, and the latter with Snapchat.

Tickets for the listening parties can be requested via the link in the official announcement on X. Interested patrons can request up to two tickets for any one of the two shows. Tickets are completely free and nontransferable. Requesting tickets does not guarantee that tickets will be made available to a patron.

More on the Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft album and its listening parties

The two listening parties are in support of Billie Eilish's upcoming album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which is set to be released on May 17, 2024. The listening party falls under the singer's environmental conservation drive and attending patrons are encouraged to rely on public transport while going to and fro from the events.

Billie Eilish recently discussed her upcoming album in an exclusive interview for Rolling Stone's cover story on April 24, 2024.

“I feel like this album is me. It’s not a character. It feels like the When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? version of me. It feels like my youth and who I was as a kid. This whole process has felt like I’m coming back to the girl that I was," she said.

"I’ve been grieving her. I’ve been looking for her in everything, and it’s almost like she got drowned by the world and the media. I don’t remember when she went away," the singer continued.

Later in the interview, her brother added:

"In some ways, growing on [Hit Me Hard and Soft] meant revisiting a lot of things. I feel like this album has some real ghosts in it, and I say that with love. There’s ideas on this album that are five years old, and there’s a past to it, which I really like. When Billie talks about the era of When We All Fall Asleep, it was this theatricality and this darkness..."

Billie Eilish recently announced a massive world tour in support of her upcoming album. The tour will start in the latter half of 2024 and continue until mid-2025, with performances scheduled across Europe, the UK, Australia, North America, and more.

The singer also recently made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Music Festival in mid-April on Lana Del Rey's set, which was Del Rey's debut performance at the festival.

Billie Eilish is best known for her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, released on March 29, 2019, via Darkroom and Interscope Records. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts.

Aside from her solo music career, she is also known for scoring the title track for No Time To Die and the music for the 2023 film Barbie. Both won her the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2021 and 2023 Academy Awards, respectively.