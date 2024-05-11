Does Billie Eilish love spiders? Singer put tarantula in her mouth in You Should See Me In A Crown video

If there's one thing about Billie Eilish that stands out besides her music, it's her accompanying videos. The bad guy singer has developed quite a reputation for creating unusual music videos, and the video of her 2018 track, you should see me in a crown. The first video of the song, released on July 19, 2018, only focuses on a crown with multiple spiders crawling on it.

Four days later, the 22-year-old uploaded an Instagram post announcing her 1by1 tour, attached to a video where a tarantula came out of her mouth and went back inside.

The post received an overwhelming response with over two million views and 44k comments, which could have inspired the Ocean Eyes singer to launch another music video for you should see me in a crown, this time featuring herself in it.

In the vertical video - released on August 10, 2018 - Billie Eilish is seen picking up and wearing the same spider-riddled crown, with the eight-legged creatures crawling all over her. In the later part of the video, one also sees multiple tarantulas on the singer's body, with one even getting inside her mouth at one point.

The video has over 279 million views and 4.4 million likes. In 2019, Eilish added you should see me in a crown as the lead single of her debut studio album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish admitted to having a pet tarantula during a Q&A with fans

While Billie Eilish's tarantula stunt left many speechless, the singer-songwriter later revealed that she loves spiders in real life. In a 2019 Q&A with her fans, the Bellyache singer said:

"I have a pet tarantula. You should come over and see him. He's blue, and he's very cute. They're fun, they're not gonna hurt you. They're cool. They have personalities."

Following the Q&A, some of Eilish's fans speculated whether the tarantula crawling out of her mouth in a recent Instagram live session could be her pet.

While the Oxytocin singer hasn't revealed the name of her eight-legged pet - or whether or not it even has a name - it's clear that the songstress is quite fond of them.

Billie Eilish also participated in a public interview session at the Grammy Museum, LA, with her brother, Finneas, in 2019. Among all the things she talked about, Eilish also got asked how she made the you should see me in a crown video, to which she answered:

"I said 'I want to make a video where a spider crawls in my mouth. Find someone.' And they found someone ... turns out spiders really like being in dark, wet places. It's weird, man, but it rolls. Even if you hate it, you gotta respect the fact that it's different."

Even without the video, Billie's you should see me in a crown has quite a fan base, with over 850,260,787 streams on Spotify

Billie Eilish revealed she likes to do her own stunts in a 2019 interview

In a 2019 interview with PopBuzz, Billie Eilish talked about all the stunts pulled in her music videos:

"I'm such a dip, 'cause I like to do my own stunts."

The two-time Oscar winner then revealed how she had actual tubes squirting "black stuff" into her eyes for the when the party's over video, and it wasn't CGI. The same was true for the tarantula crawling out of Eilish's mouth in you should see me in a crown video.

Eilish is currently awaiting the release of her third studio album - Hit Me Hard and Soft - which is co-written and produced by Finneas. The album, set to release on May 17, will have 10 tracks, the names of which Billie disclosed in an Instagram post last month.