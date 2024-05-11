Was Billie Eilish obsessed with Justin Bieber? Sorry singer once vowed to protect songstress

Billie Eilish, the singer-songwriter who rose to fame at the age of 15, has made countless records in her eight years in the music industry. Throughout her career, Eilish has made it a point to stay as transparent as her songs. The Bad Guy singer has been open and vocal about her insecurities, her struggle with depression, and her obsession with Justin Bieber.

In the past, Eilish has shared pictures of her bedroom on Instagram, with the walls covered with Justin Bieber's posters. Confirming Billie's love for Bieber, Maggie Baird, her mother revealed in a 2020 episode of the then 18-year-old's podcast, Me & Dad, how Billie's obsession with As Long As You Love Me made the couple consider taking her to therapy.

“I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber,” Baird quipped.

It is, therefore, understandable how Justin Bieber's 2020 interview with Apple Music was a truly magical fangirl moment for Eilish when, in the interview, the former confessed to feeling "protective of her." The 22-year-old first met the Sorry singer at Coachella 2019, where Bieber surprised her on stage.

Justin Bieber called Billie Eilish a "superstar" in his 2020 Apple Music interview

In February 2020, Justin Bieber spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about his fifth studio album, Changes, which was released on Valentine's Day that year. Amidst talking about his life, marriage, and music, the subject of Billie Eilish came up, and Bieber mentioned how he wanted to be "a good example" for her. The As Long As You Love Me singer further said,

"I definitely feel protective of her. It was hard for me being that young, and being in the industry, and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they love me, and just turn their back on you in a second."

Bieber added,

"I want her to know that she can count on me... I just want to let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I'm gonna be here for her."

The pop icon teared up a bit while talking about the Ocean Eyes singer and ended the segment by saying he just "wanted to protect her" and didn't want her to go through anything he went through.

As singers, Bieber and Eilish have a lot in common. Just like Bieber, Eilish first gained recognition for her voice when she was just 13. Both of them have been exposed to fame in the music industry since their early teens, dealing with which hasn't exactly been an easy journey.

In 2021, Billie Eilish became the youngest singer to make a James Bond theme song for No Time to Die. The titular track also led Eilish to win her first Oscar for Best Original Song the following year, thereby making her the only artist born in the 21st century to be granted the honor.

Earlier this year, Eilish won her second Oscar for her Barbie track What Was I Made For?, which made her the youngest 2-time Oscar winner in the history of the Academy Awards.

For these reasons, it makes even more sense why Bieber connects with her and feels protective of her, beyond the fact that Billie Eilish is his fan.

Billie Eilish shared a clip of Bieber's interview on her Instagram handle

Bieber's 2020 interview with Lowe has received 2.9 million views. Following the episode's airing, Billie Eilish took to her Instagram and shared a clip of it. She also added other pictures featuring one of a younger version of herself in a t-shirt with "Justin Bieber" written over it and another of her bedroom walls covered with Bieber's posters.

Recalling the memory of Eilish crying to one of Bieber's songs in 2012, Baird shared on the Me & Dad podcast that she remembered:

"driving to the dance studio with Billie playing this song (As Long as You Love Me) and sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing. And the video, and Billie talking about it, and crying... "

Later in the podcast, Billie Eilish revealed that the crying wasn't just because of Bieber; it was more a phase in her life where she would cry every day. The Bellyache singer also remarked that she was proud to have gotten over that phase, which was a big deal for her and meant that she was much "happier in life" at present.