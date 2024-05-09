Ever since Billie Eilish started to sing in 2016, the songstress has given hit after hit. Be it 2017's Bellyache, 2018's Lovely (with Khalid), 2019's Bad Guy, 2020's Therefore I Am, 2021's Happier Than Ever, 2022's all the good girls go to hell, or 2023's What Was I Made For? - the hitmaker never disappoints.

Having received an Academy Award for her Barbie track in March this year, Eilish is all set to release her third studio album - Hit Me Hard and Soft - on May 17, and her fans couldn't have been more eager for its launch.

The Ocean Eyes singer is so popular among this generation that her namesake song - created by Armani White - the Philadephia-based rapper - two years ago went viral right after its release. The song debuted at number 99 on the US Billboard Hot 100, leading the followers on White's social media handles to explode overnight.

While Eilish hasn't really made a public comment about her namesake song - BILLIE EILISH. - so far, she did invite its creator to perform with her live at the 2023 Oshaega Festival in Montreal, Canada.

Billie Eilish met Armani White for the first time on the stage of the Oshaega Festival

In August 2023, Billie Eilish headlined the Oshaega Festival held at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada alongside Kendrick Lamar and Rüfüs Du Sol. After Eilish took to the stage, the 22-year-old took a break from her set and started talking about a song, which was followed by a surprise entry on stage.

"You know that song that's like 'Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish'?"

As soon as the words came out of Eilish's mouth, the crowd started roaring, and the instrumentals of her namesake song started bubbling up. A few moments later, Armani White appeared on stage and started performing his hit track while Eilish jumped and tossed around, enjoying the track.

As the performance ended, the Bad Guy singer was seen hugging White, admitting afterward that it was the first time they had "literally" met.

It was befitting how Eilish was wearing a signature big-sized jersey t-shirt during the festival which was also referenced in White's song.

Armani White uploaded the video of their performance on his YouTube channel later, which has since received 2.6 million views and 82k likes.

A 16-second clip of Armani White's song went viral to set the stage for the song's release

Armani White At The BET Awards 2023 (Image via Getty/Paras Griffin)

In February 2022, Armani White uploaded a 16-second-long clip of the BILLIE EILISH. song on his Instagram and TikTok handles, featuring only the first line:

"B**** I'm stylish/Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish!"

The clip went viral on social media platforms overnight, setting the stage for the whole song's release in May. With over 300 million streams on Spotify, the track went on to land White a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and a record deal with Def Jam Recordings.

In an interview with Mixtape Madness in December 2023, White opened up about the inspiration behind the BILLIE EILISH., saying that the idea came to him on the toilet:

"there was a tweet that I was looking at on the toilet. The tweet was like, I'm not a fan of Billie Eilish, but I love her because she dresses like the franchise boys and I was like, oh s***, that's hilarious."

From there, White started working on the cadence around the idea and eventually came up with the song. The rapper-songwriter is all set to perform at Lollapalooza 2024 hosted at Grant Park, Chicago in the first week of August.