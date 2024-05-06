Ever since she started singing at 15, Billie Eilish has risen to fame as a mega-hit producer. Her first two studio albums led her to win nine Grammys collectively. Eilish then became the youngest singer to create a James Bond theme song in the history of the franchise, later winning her first Oscar for the very same track - No Time To Die.

Earlier this year, at the 96th Academy Awards, the Ocean Eyes singer won her second Oscar - alongside her brother, Finneas - for Barbie's soundtrack, What Was I Made For?

With her trendsetting songs and unique approach to songwriting, it is no wonder that Billie Eilish has amassed a large fan following across the globe. But when it comes to lending her fandom an official title, Eilish has remained eerily quiet.

Eager to give themselves a name, Billie Eilish's fans started calling themselves "Avocados" in unison several years ago, drawing from a temporary name the Bad Guy singer had taken for the Instagram handle at the time: @wherearetheavocados.

Billie Eilish described her previous Instagram handle as a random choice

In a 2017 interview with The Line of Best Fit, Billie Eilish addressed the growing obsession with avocados among her fan base, including those calling themselves "avocados" in the spirit of the last name she had chosen for her Instagram handle.

Talking about the @wherearetheavocados, Eilish revealed how she made that name up randomly years ago when she wasn't famous, but was just a regular teenager. Here's the story of how the name came into existence from the singer herself:

"I made this grilled cheese once, I was in the kitchen and I wanted some avocados, I was home alone so I just screamed, 'where are the avocados' and I decided to make that my username and here we are."

However, that's not how the fans of the Everything I wanted singer saw it. To them, the "avocados" held deep meaning - it was symbolic of Eilish being a vegan, which they supported enthusiastically. Convinced to adopt the name for their fandom, Billie's fan community made several handles called @billiesavocados, @herearetheavocados, @therearetheavocados, and so on.

Since 2017, Billie Eilish's Instagram handle has been just her name, but in the past, she would change it constantly, much like many other teenagers on the platform. Talking about it, the No Time To Die singer said:

"I used to have a lot of cool usernames, I used to love horses and I still do, but I was an equestrian for while, so my username once was @riderofthewind, which literally sounds like a fart joke, so I changed that."

Eilish further said:

"Then it was @dead.cow for a long time which is weird because I'm a vegan, and then it was @disasterpiece, like masterpiece, but a disaster, pretty genius right?"

After Billie's revelation about how the handle was just "this random thing" she thought of four years ago, the singer's fandom has moved on from the name as well.

Eilish's fans now call themselves "Eyelashes"

Now that Billie Eilish's fans no longer refer to themselves as "avocados," what's the next name that they've settled on? The trend of musicians' fandom taking a name after them has been quite a popular tradition in the last few decades.

Beyoncé's fandom is called BeyHive, while Taylor Swift's fan following addresses itself as Swifties, which makes it understandable that Billie Eilish's fans long for a name to belong to her fandom.

Forgoing "avocados," Eilish's fans have several popular choices that many of them have already brought to common use. One of them, with the widest popularity online, is of Eyelashes or Eyelashers, drawing from her stage name, which the singer has often pointed out is pronounced as "Eilish as in eye-lashes".

Another, lesser common term growing among Billie's fandom is "Pirates," which draws from the 'Bellyache' singer's second middle name, given to her by her brother, Finneas.

Fandom name or not, all of the Six Feet Under singer's fans are thrilled to hear the announcement of her third studio album releasing this year, and are awaiting the drop of Hit Me Hard and Soft on May 17. Many of them have also purchased presale tickets to her album's tour which kick-starts in October.