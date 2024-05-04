“It just comes across as greed at this point”: Billie Eilish fans upset over ticket prices for 2025 tour

Billie Eilish fans are upset about the high ticket prices of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, set to begin this year in September. She will perform in various locations across the UK during the tour and pre-sale tickets for her shows went up for sale this week (April 30).

The tickets for Eilish's shows cost as high as £145, leaving fans upset. The pop star will perform for six days in London, four days in Manchester, and two days in Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking on X about the exorbitant ticket prices, one user, @elliee_young wrote that it comes across "as greed at this point."

"Not Billie Eilish co-op presale tickets being £100+ to sit on the higher level never mind the lower tier… wtf surely not. I adore Billie and all but it just comes across as greed at this point cost of living and all of a sudden concert tickets 5x the price" the user said.

The high ticket prices enraged several fans, and they took to social media to share their grievances.

According to data collected by Ticket Club, Eilish's previous concert tour tickets were priced much lower in the same cities. The average price for an upper-level ticket on her previous tour was $213 and mid-tier seats were priced at $230 on average.

The increase in ticket prices for Eilish's upcoming tour is supposedly because of Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing policy, which means there's an increase in the price with an increase in demand.

Billie Eilish announces dates for Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

On April 8, Billie Eilish announced the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The album will be released on May 17, 2024. Ahead of the album's release, Eilish shared the dates for her upcoming Hit Me Hard and Soft tour on Instagram on April 30.

"HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. tickets on sale may 3rd. pre-sale april 30th-may 1st! various pre-sales - details emailed ( @americanexpress card members will also have early access to a limited supply of tickets when using your amex card to buy tickets. ) c u then ;)"

The singer announced that pre-sale tickets would be available between April 30 and May 1. She also mentioned that customers using American Express cards will get early access to a limited supply of tickets.

The tour will begin on September 29 in Quebec, after which Eilish will tour various places in the US, including New York, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Boston, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

The tour dates also include locations in Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and Germany. She will end her tour in the UK after visiting London, Manchester and Dublin.

Billie Eilish's previous studio album, Happier Than Ever, received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. Released in 2021, she collaborated with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote, produced, and played every instrument in the album.

The album received seven nominations at the 64th Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Eilish did her sixth world tour, titled Happier Than Ever: The World Tour. The tour began in February 2022 and ended in April 2022.

Fans can resell Billie Eilish tour tickets to other fans at the original price

Tickets for Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour can be resold by fans at the original price using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange.

The official press release announcing the tour mentioned that fans have the option of reselling purchased tickets at face value to other fans. Live Nation wrote:

“The tour wants to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value.”

Such procedures are illegal in various states in the United States, including New York, Illinois, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, and Connecticut. Billie Eilish is one artist who signed a letter last week, urging lawmakers to make the procedure legal across the US. It is an important policy of Live Nation Entertainment, the company in charge of Eilish's tour.