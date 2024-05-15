"I am not even hiding": DJ Akademiks responds to allegations of sexual assault on Twitch stream

Livingston Allen, better known as DJ Akademiks, has responded to reports of being sued for sexual assault on his most recent stream on Twitch. The YouTuber and content creator is known for Just Chatting content where he spends most of the time discussing the hip-hop world. Known by Ak to his fans, he was even name-dropped by Kendrick Lamar in one of his diss tracks against Drake titled 6:16 in LA earlier this month.

On May 14, Rolling Stone reported that a lawsuit had been filed against DJ Akademiks by one of his former girlfriends Fauziya Abashe in New Jersey which claims the internet personality abused her. The Twitch streamer responded to the allegations on stream, claiming that he has discussed it publicly in the past:

"They are acting as if this is something new. I spoke on this in December. I also spoke on the fact that everything is transparent. I am not even hiding or ducking from a situation or ducking from the narrative that happened, I pretty much told everything."

DJ Akademiks claims the police cleared him from criminal liability after initial investigations

With over 500K followers on Twitch, DJ Akademiks has been streaming on the platform since 2014. As mentioned, he is primarily a Just Chatting creator where he discusses and critiques rap and hip-hop songs, recently calling out Kendrick Lamar for one of his Drake diss tracks. He also plays video games such as the NBA 2K series and Fortnite.

After the news about him getting sued for assault went viral on social media, Livingstone went live on his Twitch channel to respond to the allegations. After mentioning that he has talked about the incident in the past, he claimed that the police had cleared him of criminal liability after they watched a videotape of the incident:

"The police came and looked. We gave them everything, pretty much everything is documented, caught on videotape, and they got to see with their own two eyes. Not only did they say, 'Ak you good.' And this is not word of mouth. This is, 'You're officially cleared. We could not bring any criminal charges. You are not criminally liable.'"

DJ Akademiks also added that the police cleared others present at the scene as well:

"But also, anybody else in the situation was also cleared."

