IShowSpeed reacts as South Korean club plays Kendrick Lamar's diss track during livestream

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is currently spending his time doing IRL streams in South Korea. The creator was streaming live from inside a club when Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drake, Not Like Us, started playing. As the song continued, the creator could be seen getting excited, stating:

"They gotta stop!"

Not long after, the creator was approached by a man wearing several chains on his neck, offering him an open box with a chain inside it. The man seemingly stated:

"This is for you."

Confused, the creator asked his cameraman to come closer and said:

"What the f**k?"

"You giving me a free chain?": IShowSpeed reacts after being offered a diamond chain in South Korea

IShowSpeed is no stranger to traveling to different countries and distinct locations to create engaging streams. Darren has previously broadcasted from the streets of India as well as the favelas of Brazil. The creator has generally received love from fans regardless of where he streams from.

A prime example of this was his interaction with an apparent fan in the South Korean club who gifted him a real diamond chain. Baffled by this gesture, the creator asked repeatedly:

"You giving me a chain? You giving me a free chain? Oh sh**!"

The man, who was already clad in lots of jewelry, then posed with Speed. The pair showed off their chains for the camera.

A group of women had also recognized the creator on a separate occasion. However, Darren decided to prank the fans by trying to imitate Sidemen member Olajide "KSI". He did so by putting on an English accent and even seemed to succeed in duping the fans, as they asked him about another Sidemen member Miniminter.

IShowSpeed had previously promised fans to stream from North Korea. However, the much-anticipated stream did not materialize, with the streamer claiming that the military officers at the Korean DMZ confiscated his streaming equipment, and even restrained him "a bit". Upon being questioned by viewers in the chat, he showcased a photograph of him seemingly being held by an officer as proof.