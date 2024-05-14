"I have a picture": IShowSpeed claims he was stopped by North Korean military from streaming near border

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" took to his livestream to explain the reason why he could not stream from North Korea today (May 14). The creator is currently in South Korea and had promised fans during an earlier IRL stream that he would visit the neighboring country.

IShowSpeed cited the confiscation of streaming equipment by North Korean military police as the main reason behind his inability to stream from the Korean DMZ. Further, he stated that he had a photograph to prove that he had an actual encounter with the North Korean military police. He stated:

"No, chat, no cap. Chat, I got a picture, hold on... Chat, this the picture right here of the military officer...just him like restraining me just a bit."

"Had this dude right by us": IShowSpeed explains why he could not stream near the border

IShowSpeed had intended to go to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), which is the wide strip of land acting as a demarcation between the two countries. The DMZ is a heavily guarded area from both sides, to prevent any defection from the North Korean side or infiltration into the South Korean side.

As per Darren, he tried to bring his streaming equipment including his LiveU technology so that he could stream from the DMZ. LiveU is a company providing broadcasting solutions and its equipment is utilized by creators for a seamless viewing experience for audiences.

That said, Darren's LiveU and subsequent ability to livestream was taken away by the "military police." Further, as per Darren, an official seemed to be accompanying the creator to make sure he did not engage in any streaming activity. He stated:

"I wanted to go to North Korea, right? I tried to bring my, like my LiveU and streaming stuff. They took my LiveU and streaming sh**, they took that. Like the, 'military borders', no, the 'military police borders'... So then, chat, when we tried it, like chat, then we was, like right by the border, we had this dude right by us so we couldn't stream."

IShowSpeed is known for his experimental outlook on stream, with him constantly trying out new locations and content ideas to keep his fans entertained. Recently, the creator attempted his first-ever 24-hour stream. However, Speed's frustration got the best of him as he attempted to sleep during the stream while allowing fans to send in video clips that would play aloud repeatedly, disturbing his sleep.

The creator eventually pleaded to his audience to send in some relaxing "sleeping sounds" so that the creator could catch up on his sleep.