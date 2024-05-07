“I haven't slept in 12-13 hours” - IShowSpeed enraged at his fans constantly trolling him during 24-hour stream

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was left enraged after his fans trolled him during his ongoing stream (May 7). For those unaware, he is attempting his first-ever 24-hour stream. After staying awake for several hours, Darren decided to do a sleep stream. But the twist was that he allowed fans to send video clips that would play automatically.

His viewers trolled him by sending meme-worthy clips that kept disrupting the streamer's attempts at taking a nap. For instance, at one point during his sleep stream, one viewer sent a seemingly relaxing video of an AI character speaking before it abruptly turned into a cacophony, leaving the streamer animated.

The streamer cried out:

"Who? Some anime b*tch! Who the f**k, is that Naruto? F**k y'all sending in my f**king donations. I would really appreciate it if y'all could send sleeping sounds. Please, bro. I haven't slept in 12-13 hours."

Expand Tweet

Watch: IShowSpeed gets trolled by viewers with donation clips during his sleep stream

IShowSpeed is no stranger to facing bizarre situations. His streams often feature troll-worthy posts from fans. Today, he's attempting a sleep stream, but constant clips from fans have seemingly made it difficult for him to sleep.

The streamer appealed, stating:

"I will really appreciate if y'all send sh*t like this (pointing at a relaxing audio clip). Send like, sleep sounds, send water, send anything that has to do with sleep. I will really appreciate it...music is fine, what I don't like is memes."

However, his request didn't receive a warm reception. His viewers continued sending him troll-worthy clips despite his insistence on receiving relaxing ones to aid his sleep.

Watch the streamer get trolled here:

Another instance of the streamer getting trolled was when a viewer sent in Randy Orton's entrance music, freaking out the streamer. Randy, of course, delivered an RKO to the streamer during the latest WrestleMania, which ended up going viral.

This was clipped and shared with Darren's official X.com community. Watch it here:

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing, IShowSpeed is approximately 8 hours and 50 minutes away from completing his first-ever 24-hour stream. However, with fans continuously sending in donation clips, it's hard to imagine how he would get any sleep.