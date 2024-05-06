"What the f**k?": IShowSpeed realizes he got duped into eating soap for an ASMR challenge

Darren "IShowSpeed" recently did an ASMR challenge which required him to eat soap on stream. However, after he had eaten quite a bit of soap, he realized that the person he was inspired to do the challenge by was eating chocolate instead. The streamer was naturally horrified that he hadn't realized it beforehand, and could not believe it.

IShowSpeed had tried to imitate the challenge after watching another content creator eating soap. However, he was later sent a picture with the title of the video that reads:

"ASMR PINK VS BLUE EDIBLE SOAP BAR PRANK CHOCOLATE CHALLENGE EATING SOUND NO TALKING MUKBANG"

Expand Tweet

Darren was dumbfounded by this revelation that the person had been eating edible soap that was chocolate in reality, and with real soap still on his lips looked at the photo in disbelief and stated:

"What the f**k? No way, no way! F**k you mean the chocolate challenge? Oh my god, hello no! F**k you mean? I thought it was real! What the f**k. Oh f**k no!"

Watch: IShowSpeed bites into soap for ASMR challenge

Edible food that looks like everyday household objects is not a new thing, and it looks like even popular streamers are not immune to getting duped by online fads. ASMR videos have taken off on YouTube and other social media platforms over the last few years, and IShowSpeed came across one such video and decided to emulate it for content.

The 19-year-old streamer has seen a rapid rise to fame, amassing over 24 million subscribers within a few years. His chaotic streams are very popular among fans, and although he is known for his football-related content, pranks and challenge videos are also a common feature on the channel.

Minutes before realizing that he had been misled by a video where the other content creator had been eating chocolate shaped like soap bars, he had assembled a couple of soap bars on his most recent stream. IShowSpeed then proceeded to bite into one of them, chewing it like food as he tried to swallow some.

Expand Tweet

The experience could not have been fun, and the streamer's contorted face showed the apparent discomfort he was in. Real soap is naturally very bitter to the taste, and should not be ingested by people as it can mess up their digestion and cause diarrhea. Thankfully, he had not ingested much during the stream.

IShowSpeed has done dangerous stunts on camera for content before. Back in October 2023 was doing the popular "Elephant Toothpaste" experiment and the toxic fumes made him choke on stream, with paramedics allegedly treating him later on.