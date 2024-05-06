"Why's he talking about his son like this? He's three years old!" - IShowSpeed's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's diss against Drake goes viral

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has joined the ranks of popular streamers who have reacted to the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. During a livestream on May 6, 2024, IShowSpeed was browsing his official Discord server, when his fans requested that he share his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's diss tracks.

He started listening to Lamar's Meet The Grahams, which was released on May 4, 2024. In the song's second verse, the 36-year-old musician stated Drake's father, Dennis Graham, had given birth to a "master manipulator." While throwing shade at the Canadian's "gambling addiction," Kendrick Lamar said:

"Dear Dennis, you gave birth to a master manipulator. Even usin' you to prove who he is is a huge favor. I think you should ask for more paper, and more paper. And more, uh, more paper. I'm blamin' you for all his gamblin' addictions. Psychopath intuition, the man that like to play victim. You raised a horrible f**kin' person, the nerve of you, Dennis. Sandra, sit down, what I'm about to say is heavy, now listen. Mm-mm, your son's a sick man with sick thoughts, I think n**gas like him should die."

IShowSpeed was shocked after hearing this and seemingly believed that Kendrick Lamar was talking about Drake's son. He exclaimed:

"Damn! Why's he talking about his son like this? He's three years old! What the f**k?!"

Expand Tweet

"They might as well just box, bro" - IShowSpeed gives his take on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing feud

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's back-and-forth via diss tracks have been the talk of the town for the past few days, and several prominent streamers have commented on the drama.

While YouTube Gaming content creator "Ludwig" Ahgren believed that Drake should respond to the alleged pedophilia accusations, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" said her "jaw was on the ground" when she heard Kendrick Lamar's "A-minor" remark.

On May 6, 2024, IShowSpeed reacted to Meet The Grahams, keeping up with the rappers' beef. After expressing surprise at the aforementioned verse, the 19-year-old suggested that Kendrick Lamar and Drake settle their differences through a boxing match.

He said:

"Jesus Christ! Chat, they might as well just box, bro. Right?"

Timestamp: 00:33:50

In addition to IShowSpeed, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has also shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. During a livestream on May 5, 2024, xQc reacted to Lamar's Not Like Us and was left speechless after hearing some of his comments about Drake.