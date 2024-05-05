"I've got to process some of that" - xQc taken aback after listening to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track against Drake

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's recently released diss track, Not Like Us, aimed at Drake. During a livestream on the Amazon-owned platform, Felix's attention was drawn to his live audience, who informed him that Kendrick Lamar had released a brand new diss track.

Expressing his surprise at the situation, the former Overwatch pro exclaimed:

"Kendrick dropped again?! What?! How?!"

xQc was taken aback after hearing some of the verses. He burst out laughing after the diss track finished and said:

"Chat, hold on, chat. Guys, I've got to process some of that."

"He (Drake) cares about the quality of the music" - xQc comments on Kendric Lamar's recent response to Drake amid diss track controversy

xQc is a renowned figure in the livestreaming community, best known for his Just Chatting, reaction, and gaming content. He also enjoys listening to music and does not shy away from sharing his thoughts on the controversies surrounding music and pop culture.

On May 4, 2024, the 28-year-old took to X to comment on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's back-and-forth via diss tracks, siding with the Canadian Grammy Award-winning musician. While referring to Lamar's diss track as a "snoozefest," Felix tweeted:

"Drake cooked. Not even false accusations could wake me up from the snoozefest Kendrick dropped. No one cares that it takes three historians to understand the 'depth' of the bars brother, it just sounds lame and boring. L"

On May 5, 2024, xQc reacted to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. Explaining what he believed was the "reality" of the situation, the Twitch streamer said:

"Guys, here's an actual... this is not a take - it's just the reality of it. Genuinely, you know, like, when Drake drops, he likes to this whole video thing. Like, this (Streamer showcases Drake's Family Matters) whole charade. He holds himself to a high standard. I don't think he'd drop a response to this, like, anytime soon just because... he does, though."

Timestamp: 01:15:05

xQc commented on how Drake responds to diss tracks, stating that the 37-year-old "cares about the quality" of his music. He added:

"He always has f**king video s**t. All out s**t properly produced. Like, he cares about the quality of the music. He doesn't care to just instantly reply as fast as possible and it's not just what he does. It's just not what he does!"

On the same day, Felix posted an update on X, stating that his aforementioned tweet "aged poorly." He jokingly said he had given himself a "24-hour suspension" from the social media platform.