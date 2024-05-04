"Sounds lame and boring": xQc criticizes Kendrick Lamar's diss track and praises Drake

Streaming star Félix "xQc" has praised Drake and called out Kendrick Lamar in his latest post on X. He is among the many mainstream streamers taking sides in the massive feud between the two artists, with DJ Akademiks being called out in Kendrick's track 6:16 in LA and Kai Cenat being mentioned in Drake's song Push Ups.

The creator stated that while Drake "cooked" in his diss track, Kendrick's track was a "snoozefest". He further commented upon the multi-layered aspect of Kendrick's lines, saying that he believed that "it takes three historians" to understand the lyrics of Kendrick's music. He stated:

"Drake cooked. Not even false accusations could wake me up from the snoozefest Kendrick dropped. No one cares that it takes three historians to understand the “depth” of the bars brother, it just sounds lame and boring. L"

"Out here saving lives": xQc he did not listen to Kendrick's diss track to avoid sending viewers to a "coma"

xQc further stated the reason behind not listening to Kendrick's song (Image via @xQc/X)

The 2024 saga of the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has extended to multiple songs, with both parties making disses targeted at the other. The beef seems to have enveloped content creators as well, with DJ Akademiks even alleging that Kendrick Lamar was "view botting" his latest music video to boost performance. However, this claim was challenged by FaZe YourRage, who called such accusations an "agenda".

In reply to the original post, Félix was called out by a viewer, who pointed out that he did not listen to any of Kendrick's diss tracks till the end of his stream. In response, Félix responded that he did so to avoid sending his audience into a "coma". He said:

"Making sure I don’t send my beloved viewers into a f**king coma brother. Out here saving lives. Now thank me."

xQc had criticized Kendrick Lamar's music in the past as well. The creator showed his dissatisfaction with the release of Lamar's "Euphoria," calling it "too long" and suggested using X posts as a way to call someone out instead of diss tracks.