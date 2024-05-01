"Diss tracks are lame": xQc criticizes rappers after listening to Kendrick Lamar's 'euphoria' song about Drake

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" recently reacted to Kendrick Lamar's latest diss track against Drake, titled euphoria, and had a lot to say about rappers beefing through their songs. The streamer criticized the track for being too long and added that the rappers who want to call someone out should just post a tweet instead.

Known for his Just Chatting streams, xQc is also popular for reacting to various kinds of videos, from video game clips to streamer-related drama. With Kendrick Lamar's much-awaited Drake diss track dropping on April 30, 2024, the content creator naturally listened to it on his latest livestream. After reading the lyrics, he concluded that diss tracks are lame:

"I think diss tracks are kind of lame. I think this sort of song on a trending topic is fine, otherwise it's kind of... That's just my opinion."

xQc says Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track is too long and should have been a "tweet"

As mentioned, xQc is known for reacting to different kinds of content on the internet, with tens of thousands of regular viewers tuning in to watch him give his opinion on a variety of subjects. While he also plays video games a lot, his Just Chatting streams are by far the most popular

Recently, the streamer took the opportunity to talk about the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Kendrick's diss track, euphoria, has gone viral on social media, with fans from across the globe discussing its merits and demerits.

While much of the criticism against the track focuses on its lyrics and tune, xQc had a different problem with it. After listening to the six-minute song, the streamer insinuated that it was too long.

He even claimed that if Kendrick Lamar had so much to say to Drake, he should have just made a social media post calling him out instead of writing a song. He likened the length to a book, saying:

"Chat, guys, if you have this much to say about something, usually, you could just make a tweet I think. There is so much in it, you know? Like, I mean, it is so much, so much, like a book."

In related news, xQc is currently in the midst of some beef himself after clashing with Adin Ross' friends, Cuffem and ShnaggyHose, on a recent Kick stream, where homophobic and transphobic words were used.

The situation caused quite a bit of controversy in the streaming community, with Ross claiming that Cuffem and ShnaggyHose have lost their streamer deals.