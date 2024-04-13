"Begging Kai Cenat": Twitch streamer appears in Drake's alleged diss track against Kendrick Lamar, The Weekend, and more

The ongoing feud between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J Cole, has escalated again, with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also being brought into the spotlight. While the One Dance singer had maintained radio silence for a while in this fight, a clip of what appears to be a new track from the Toronto-born rapper is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the song, he appears to be taking shots at Kendrick, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and J Cole.

Readers should be made aware that this new song has not been confirmed by any official sources, and many are speculating that it may be AI.

Regardless of its veracity, the lyrics of this unnamed song are already being analyzed on the Internet. While the references to the fight were expected, what surprised many was the mention of the streamer Kai Cenat. The lyrics in question are:

“Beggin' Kai Cenat when you not fuckin' beatin' us”

Drake and Kai Cenat appear to have a close friendship

At around the 3:10 mark of the currently unreleased track, which is called Drop & Give Me Fifty, the rapper says:

While it is up for contention which rapper was allegedly “begging” the streamer, the reference has quickly gone viral. Recently, several rappers and artists have made an appearance on Cenat’s channel, which boasts over 9 million followers. In the lyrics, Drake appears to imply that one of the rappers he dissed in his song has been begging for an appearance on Cenat’s stream for promotion since they cannot beat him with their work.

Drake's rumored diss track mentions Twitch streamer Kai Cenat (Image via FearedBuck/X)

According to Genius annotations, a contributor speculated that it might be a reference to Kanye. They said:

“This could be a jab at Kanye. When Kai received Yeezy pants they were too big of a size, and both Kanye and Kai went back and forth in DM’s."

"He is most likely talking about them “begging” kai to react to their album for promotion”

Kai Cenat shares a close friendship with Drake. This would not be the first time he has made an appearance on one of his songs. In his track First Person Shooter, Drake says “My youngins richer than you rappers and they all stream.”, which many, including Kai, believed to be a reference to him. Drake also gave a shout-out to the streamer during his September 2023 concert in Atlanta.

Apart from the main players in the feud, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole, the unreleased track also called out several other artists, including Future, Weeknd, and Metro Boomin. While we still await confirmation from official sources, fans are already eager to see what diss tracks the other rappers have up their sleeves in retaliation.