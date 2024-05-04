"Nasty agenda": FaZe YourRage reacts to Kendrick Lamar view botting allegations

FaZe YourRage has responded to view botting allegations made against Kendrick Lamar by fellow streamer and hip-hop content creator DJ Akademiks. These comments have been made by DJ Akademiks in the context of the massive feud ongoing between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake, which has seen several diss tracks being released by both parties.

This claim was shot down by FaZe YourRage, who stated that DJ Akademiks was pushing an "agenda" and should "enjoy the music" instead. The screenshot alongside this post implied that the performance of the songs had equalized some time after their songs were released. With both having a similar number of likes, comments, and views. He stated:

"Nasty agenda you pushin. Enjoy the music"

"His views are not genuine": DJ Akademiks makes view botting allegations against Kendrick Lamar

DJ Akademiks' allegations, made as part of an X post, drew a comparison between the number of views the two artists had within a few hours of their tracks being released, with Kendrick's meet the grahams seemingly taking a clear lead over Drake's Family Matters by almost 900,000 views.

That said, he claimed that the reason why Kendrick's music video was not on YouTube trending was due to the platform not being able to "authenticate" the views. He stated:

"Kendrick Lamar caught view botting his 'meet the grahams' diss track. The reason why meet the grahams isn’t trending is because his views are not genuine and YouTube can’t authenticate the views to place Kendrick on the trending tab"

As per YourRage's post, Drake's track stood at nearly 1.6 million views two hours after its release. On the other side, Kendrick Lamar's track stood at 1.3 million views one hour after release. Both had more than 300,000 likes and an equal number of 62,000 comments, showcasing similar performances as time passed.

Replying to YourRage, Akademiks once again reiterated concerns about the authenticity of the views. He said that if they were "genuine," YouTube would have showcased it on trending, as per "standard YouTube policy". He stated:

"If the views were genuine YouTube would have to certify and put it on trending standard YouTube policy."

DJ Akademiks has been a long-time supporter of Drake throughout his feud with Kendrick, which can be traced back to 2013. He had also been name-dropped by Kendrick in his recent release 6:16 in LA, in which a lyric stated that Akademiks was in a "compromised" position.