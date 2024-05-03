YouTuber and streamer DJ Akademiks reacts to being name dropped in Kendrick Lamar's latest Drake diss

Hip-hop content creator DJ Akademiks responded to being name-dropped by Kendrick Lamar in his latest diss track. Akademiks is also known by his stage alias "Lil AK," which Kendrick used while calling him out in the latest track, 6:16 in LA. Akademiks could be seen giving the segment a repeated listen to ensure what the lyric implied. The lyric stated:

"Yeah, somebody's lyin', I can see the vibes on Ak. Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back"

This callout could be due to Akademiks taking Drake's side amid the beef between the Canadian artist and Kendrick Lamar. Akademiks had also recently stated that Rick Ross had a "better Drake diss" than Kendrick Lamar, and expected Drake to respond "expeditiously".

DJ Akademiks reacts to his name being dropped in latest diss track by Kendrick Lamar

The beef between the two massive artists has gripped and divided the hip-hop industry, with the origin of the feud dating back to 2013. Their long-time fallout has seen major developments in 2024, starting with Lamar being featured in Metro Boomin and Future's song Like That in March, and Drake releasing two songs in response in April, titled Push Ups and Taylor Made. The latter also included AI-generated vocals of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, but this caused it to eventually be taken down, as Tupac's estate threatened to sue Drake.

Since then, Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, the latter supposedly name-dropping DJ Akademiks, have been released from Kendrick's side. Akademiks has shown support for Drake throughout the beef, often hyping up his releases and on the other side, criticizing Lamar on his social media.

In the lyric, Kendrick had claimed that Akademiks was in a "compromised" situation. To this, Akademiks responded by referring to 50 Cent's iconic line from his beef with Floyd Mayweather. He stated:

"What? Hold up... How am I compromised? Why he say f**k me for?"

Lamar is not the only one to name-drop a streamer, with Drake's diss track Push Ups mentioning Twitch star Kai Cenat. The lyrics in his song supposedly implied that Kendrick Lamar was "begging" the streamer for a promotion, as he could not "beat" Drake. However, others believed that the lyric in question was referring to another artist from the industry, such as Kanye West.

On the other side, Kai and Drake are known to be on amicable terms and are often seen interacting in a friendly manner both online and in person.