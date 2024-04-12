5 biggest Twitch streamer controversies of 2024 so far

The Twitch community is predominantly known for its supportive and nurturing environment, characterized by mutual respect between content creators and their viewers. However, over the years, there have been many instances that could be described as controversial.

Though only four months have passed in 2024, a notable array of controversies, ranging from minor to major, have already emerged within the streaming sphere, implicating some of its most prominent figures.

This article outlines five such controversies that have unfolded within the Twitch streaming community this year.

Disclaimer: Descriptions of assault ahead. Reader's discretion advised.

5 Twitch controversies that took place in 2024

1) Allegations against Wilbur Soot

Wilbur Soot was accused of biting by ex-girlfriend (Image via Instagram/Wilbur Soot and Pinterest)

In February 2024, a serious controversy involving Minecraft content creator Wilbur Soot arose following accusations of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Shelby Shubble.

Shelby claimed that Wilbur often bit her during the course of their relationship. Initially perceived as playful, this behavior reportedly escalated into a troubling pattern, with Shelby alleging that it resulted in bruises.

Wilbur issued a response on his X.com account, expressing regret for his behavior while asserting that the biting was intended to be playful. He added that he thought Shelby also saw it that way.

Wilbur’s response backfired, triggering a backlash from numerous streamers, including Clay "Dream" and Tobias "Tubbo," who publicly criticized the streamer for his actions. Since then, Wilbur has maintained silence regarding the issue.

2) GeorgeNotFound gets called out by Caitibugzzz

On March 10, 2024, Twitch streamer Caitlin "Caitibugzzz" accused well-known Minecraft content creator George "GeorgeNotFound" of sexual assault. According to her statements, GeorgeNotFound groped her shortly after she turned 18 in 2023.

This incident allegedly took place in a hotel room where Caitibugzzz and GeorgeNotFound, alongside other content creators such as Dream, were present. Caitibugzzz claimed she was encouraged to drink, and during the encounter, GeorgeNotFound allegedly tickled and touched her.

GeorgeNotFound responded swiftly, stating that he was unaware of Caitibugzzz's age at the time of the incident. However, Caitibugzzz had previously asserted that the streamer was aware of her age.

Nonetheless, GeorgeNotFound apologized for his actions. However, his response also garnered significant criticism.

3) Kai Cenat gets called out by Kanye West

Kai Cenat is taken aback after Kanye West calls him out (Image via YouTube/Kai Cenat Live)

On March 16, 2024, a rather unusual drama unfolded involving Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and rapper Kanye West. The feud began when Kai appeared to mock (live on stream) the clothing that Kanye's team sent to him.

Kanye likely saw Kai's reaction and messaged him via Instagram, accusing the Twitch streamer of trolling his clothing line. Furthermore, Kanye suggested that Kai was being manipulated and also criticized him for not reacting to his verse in Vultures.

The content creator, naturally taken aback by Kanye's strong reaction, clarified that he wasn't making fun of the clothes but was rather pointing out how they didn't fit him properly.

Kanye, unimpressed by this response, proceeded to label Kai a "pawn" in the situation.

4) Jynxzi and Clix feud online

On March 27, 2024, a controversy occurred between prominent Twitch streamers Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix."

Jynxzi had challenged Clix and Rani "StableRonaldo" to a 2v1 battle on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, with a $10,000 wager at stake. Despite Jynxzi's efforts, he ended up losing the match and the wager.

However, tensions escalated when Clix, as a joke, uploaded a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend (Breckie Hill) on his X.com account. This action understandably angered Jynxzi, who subsequently went into a full-blown rant against Clix online.

While Clix has offered an apology, Jynxzi recently stated on his podcast that he believes the apology wasn't sincere and criticized the streamer's behavior as childish.

5) YourFellowArab gets kidnapped

YourFellowArab was shockingly kidnapped in Haiti (Image via Instagram/YourFellowArab)

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Adisson "YourFellowArab" was reportedly kidnapped on March 14, 2024. However, the news only surfaced on March 29, 2024.

For those unaware, YourFellowArab, known for adventure content creation and challenge videos, had visited Haiti, a country that's going through civil unrest.

According to reports and later revealed by the YouTuber himself, he had scheduled an interview with a 400 Mawozo gang leader named Barbecue. However, the situation took a drastic turn when other members of the gang abducted him and held him for ransom.

Fortunately, after the news garnered international coverage, he was released within days. The content creator has since released a podcast detailing his ordeal and plans to post a video about it later this month (April 2024).