Popular YouTuber and streamer YourFellowArab reportedly kidnapped and held for $600,000 ransom in Haiti

On March 29, 2024, popular YouTuber and streamer YourFellowArab, also known as "Arab," garnered traction on social media after reports claiming that he got kidnapped in Haiti surfaced. The update was posted by @FearedBuck on X, and it included an excerpt from Atlas News reporting that a US journalist had been kidnapped in Haiti.

It reads:

"According to Haiti24, a U.S. journalist Adisson Pierre Maalouf has been kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang in Haiti on March 14, in Croix-des-Bouqets."

The report stated that YourFellowArab was with his Haitian colleague, Sacra Sean, and had traveled to Delmas 6 to interview an individual known as Jimmy "Barbecue" Cerisier. This individual was a member of the criminal organization "Lanmó 100 jou."

According to Atlas News, YourFellowArab and his Haitian colleague were kidnapped by the same criminal organization that Jimmy "Barbecue" was a member of:

"According to them, Adisson was on his way back from Cape Haiti with his Haitian colleague, Sacra Sean. Adisson Pierre Maalouf went to Delmas 6 to conduct an interview with Jimmy Cerisier, aka "Barbecue." However, "Lanmó 100 jou," a member of the same criminal group as Barbecue seized the pair and is now demanding a ransom of $600,000 USD."

The outlet also claimed that the criminal group received a payment of $40,000:

"As of this publication, the gang has received an initial payment of $40,000 USD, he has not been released and the full ransom is still being demanded."

Expand Tweet

"Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti" - Twitch streamer Lalem gives an update on YourFellowArab's situation

On the same day (March 29, 2024), Twitch streamer Lalem posted an update on YourFellowArab's situation in Haiti. He tweeted that he attempted to keep the situation private for two weeks. However, after seeing it surface on social media, he decided to speak up.

Lalem wrote:

"Tried keeping it private for two weeks, but it's getting out everywhere now, Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we're working on getting him out. Love y'all he'll be out soon."

Expand Tweet

Lalem also retweeted a one-minute and 20-second video of YourFellowArab, which he claimed was taken before he was kidnapped.

Arab stated in the video that he was unable to leave for Port-au-Prince until the morning due to the late hour. He elaborated:

"So we actually cannot leave to Port-au-Prince until the morning because it's already 6 pm and if we leave right now, we'll get there while it's dark. It's about a six-hour road trip. We'll get there while it's dark and that place is completely run by gangs, so you don't want to be dealing with gangs. You know, we have a safe passage, we're already approved. All it takes is one stupid gang member holding an AK-47 for one thing to go wrong. So, we're not taking that risk at night. We're going to be leaving at three in the morning."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has also expressed surprise about YourFellowArab's situation.