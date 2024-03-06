"I don't understand who's watching this" - IShowSpeed doing the "extreme sour drink" challenge leaves netizens divided

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again gone viral on social media after doing a new stunt. On March 6, 2024, the streamer decided to take on the "extreme sour drink" challenge. He created a concoction by combining a variety of sour candies and other ingredients. He then placed it in a large bottle of soda and drank it.

After a few sips of the drink, IShowSpeed immediately regretted his decision. A few moments later, the Ohio native began to breathe heavily and became very jittery.

His antics quickly started trending on X. While some fans found his new stunt amusing, some netizens weren't too happy. X user @ToxicWaxte commented:

"I don't understand who's watching this."

"My stomach!" - IShowSpeed regrets doing the "extreme sour drink" challenge live on the stream

X user @ToxicWaxte's comment mentioned above (Image via Drama Alert/X)

IShowSpeed is widely regarded as the most popular livestreamer on YouTube, with over 23.1 million subscribers to his primary channel. Best known for his Just Chatting and IRL content, the internet sensation frequently dabbles in challenges for his viewers.

Some of his most viral stunts include the "Death Nut" challenge and the KFC Chicken challenge, during which he nearly choked.

On March 6, 2024, the 19-year-old decided to do the "extreme sour drink" challenge. After taking a few sips of the concoction, he said he had a stomach ache, exclaiming:

"Oh, my god, chat! Oh, my god, chat, my stomach! I swear to god. No, chat, I swear to god - my stomach. I swear to god! On my life, I got a stomach ache. I swear to god, I got a stomach ache. (The streamer starts wailing) Oh, my f**king god! Nah, chat, I swear to god, I've got a stomach ache."

The recently unbanned Twitch personality began wailing loudly. After reading what his viewers said about his situation, he remarked:

"Shut the f**k up, b**ch! How are you going to tell me if I'm fine or not, bro? Ah, f**k!"

The YouTuber then claimed that he was about to pass out, asserting that he was "not trolling":

"I swear to god, on my life, y'all. I'm not trolling, bro. I'm about to pass out."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed's recent challenge has elicited varied responses from numerous netizens on X. Here are some pertinent comments:

According to X user @Kuma4King, IShowSpeed "barely drank anything" from the bottle. Meanwhile, user @obscuracrimepod said the streamer was "exaggerating and faking" his reaction.