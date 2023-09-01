IShowSpeed almost choked while trying to do a KFC Chicken Challenge on stream

A clip from IShowSpeed's recent stream where he almost choked while trying to do the KFC Chicken Challenge is gaining traction on social media. The popular YouTube streamer is known for his on-screen shenanigans, which include pranks and challenges. Fans will distinctly remember him making the news for lighting a firework inside the house last year.

In a recent broadcast, Darren "IShowSpeed" was playing Kahoot! and eating from a bucket that he had ordered from KFC containing some fries and a couple of pieces of chicken. After consuming some of the smaller pieces, the streamer attempted to do the KFC Chicken Challenge with a big breast piece and choked.

Disclaimer: The following visuals might be triggering.

What challenge did IShowSpeed attempt that made him choke? One Bite KFC challenge explained

Darren may have made a name for himself as a football-oriented content creator, but his Variety Streamer of the Year Award at this year's Streamy speaks for the scope of content he regularly delivers on his channel. While talking to his chat in a recent stream, the 18-year-old was eating some food from KFC when the idea of doing the challenge struck him.

IShowSpeed had already eaten a number of the smaller chicken pieces, and after asking his chat to compare KFC with Popeyes and guess his drink, the streamer got to the larger chicken piece and said:

"Alright now, look. Should we do a challenge for this fat piece of chicken? Should I try to fit this in my mouth? Let's do a challenge. Let's try to fit this whole piece in my mouth, whole chicken in my mouth, one bit."

Timestamp 4:11

After taking a sip of his drink, IShowSpeed then attempted to eat the big piece of KFC chicken in a single go. But after trying to stuff it in, the streamer failed miserably and choked in the process. After spitting out pieces of chicken, the streamer appeared to have admitted defeat and proceeded to eat one bite at a time, abandoning the one-bite KFC challenge.

Fans of IShowSpeed recently got the good news after it was confirmed that he would be playing in the upcoming Sidemen Charity football match. The YouTuber also had some fun banter with KSI over last year's sliding tackle.