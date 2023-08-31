"Don't slide tackle me": With IShowSpeed confirmed for Sidemen Charity Match, KSI warns him not to be rough

It's official: IShowSpeed will be returning to the pitch in the upcoming Sidemen Charity match, and KSI took the opportunity to ask the YouTube streamer not to tackle him recklessly as he has a boxing match shortly after the event. The American streamer's participation was uncertain after he mentioned doctors prohibiting him from physical exertion following the serious sinus infection he got in Japan a few weeks ago.

Fans are elated to see that Darren "IShowSpeed" will finally be joining the Sidemen Charity match after the official reveal trailer was re-uploaded. In a couple of hours since the video went up, KSI has already started bantering with Darren, asking not to tackle him like last time:

"Speed, don’t slide tackle me. I can’t get injured, I got a fight in October."

For context, during last year's event, one of the first things IShowSpeed did in the match was to go straight for a tackle against the British Boxer, making for quite a spectacular foul within seconds after the kick-off. However, it seems KSI's appeal has fallen on deaf ears, as Darren replied:

"Bro thinks I care."

Expand Tweet

Fans rejoice as IShowSpeed is confirmed to be participating in the upcoming Sidemen Charity match

Fans of the Variety Streamer of the Year are celebrating after the official Sidemen channel reuploaded the announcement video of his participation in the upcoming charity match. The 18-year-old's shenanigans last time were one of the most memorable moments, and many had been skeptical about his participation this year.

This is because only last week an incident occurred which had dismayed a lot of fans. IShowSpeed was still recovering from the sinus infection he had contracted back in Japan, for which he had to be hospitalized. While he had committed to fans that he would try to play in the match, many thought it unlikely after the Sidemen official social media channels deleted the post announcing his participation shortly after uploading it.

However, things seem to have worked out as IShowSpeed's participation clip for the Sidemen Charity event is currently live, with fans of the YouTube streamer rejoicing at the confirmation. Here are a couple of responses from enthusiastic viewers looking forward to seeing him play:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even without IShowSpeed, the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match was going to have a star-studded lineup boasting big names, including MrBeast and xQc, both of whom will also be flying from across the Atlantic to play in West Ham's London Stadium on September 9. The Sidemen have promised to deliver a bigger and better spectacle than last year, and fans cannot wait to see their favorite creators go toe-to-toe for a good cause.