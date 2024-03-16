Why are Kai Cenat and Kanye West feuding? The entire drama explained

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and American hip-hop icon Kanye "Ye" West have seemingly gotten embroiled in a feud over Cenat's reaction to sweatpants sent to him by Ye. The two have since been going off at each other in their Instagram direct messages, with Kai sharing the same with his audience in a stream.

The clothing item sent by Ye was a few sizes too large for Kai, which led the streamer to use the clothing as a gag as he danced around jokingly. However, this was construed by Kanye as Kai mocking his clothing. In the message sent to the Twitch star, Kanye stated:

"Don't make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain't saying nothing about what adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out you ain't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me."

Kai Cenat and Kanye West feud explained

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat is known for his collaborations and interactions with major artists from the music industry. The streamer has previously collaborated with Trinidadian hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj and rapper Bobby Shmurda. He also held the star-studded 7 Days In jail live stream, involving stars like rappers Offset, Chrisean, NLE Choppa, and Ski Mask the Slump God. However, as evidenced by his conversation with Ye, not all interactions between Kai Cenat and other celebrities are pleasant.

Expand Tweet

In this case, upon receiving the scathing text from Kanye, Kai Cenat was left shocked and wondered what he did wrong. The streamer then further responded to the rapper, clarifying that he did not make any jokes about the clothing article itself and instead expressed his "love" for the same when he opened the package initially. Further, he stated that he asked for a new pair "immediately" as the pants he was provided did not fit him:

"I hear you bro but ain't no jokes was being said when I first opened up that package I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats and it didn't fit. No jokes made. I immediately asked for a new pair."

However, Kanye was not satisfied with the streamer's response:

"So you ain't do nothing wrong? So I felt this way for no reason?"

To this, Kai Cenat responded with a simple affirmation:

"YES"

Kanye West called Kai Cenat a "pawn" and accused him of "being told" to diss his clothing:

"F**k you n***a. You was told to diss my sh**. You a pawn."

This is not the only feud currently taking place in the streaming world, with Adin Ross allegedly threatening his moderator. Adin has stated that he would utilize "his people" in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after a moderator named Manu created a new fan community. This came after the previous community under Adin had to be deleted following attempts at doxxing individuals being made by the members of the community, including doxxing attempts aimed at Adin himself.

Adin subsequently asked Manu to delete the newer community, and the latter's Kick account was banned not long after, leaving many to speculate whether Adin was to blame.