"What the f**k did I do?" - Kai Cenat shocked after Kanye West seemingly threatens him saying "don't play with me"

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has unwittingly found himself in a public feud with rapper Kanye West (Ye). In response to what he perceived as a mockery of one of his clothing products, Ye DM-ed Kai privately and then posted a couple of screenshots of their conversation on his Instagram story. He began the conversation saying:

"Don't make jokes about my clothing. When you ain't saying anything about what Adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out, you didn't play my verse. You controlled. Don't play with me."

Kanye West fires back at Kai on Instagram (Image via X)

Kai was understandably shocked given Ye's immense celebrity status, and it is particularly significant that Kanye blasted him on social media. Kai reacted:

"What the f**k did I do?"

"You a pawn" - Kanye West seemingly furious about recent Kai Cenat clip

Kai Cenat shared a live reaction to a package he received from Kanye West's clothing brand some time back. Unfortunately, the trousers he received did not fit him well, slipping down his waist every time he tried to pull them up. Here's Kai's reaction:

Kai reacted humorously, suggesting that perhaps the brand should have sent a size Small instead of an XXL. The clip caught Kanye's attention, and he promptly directed criticism to the streamer's inbox.

After Kanye's initial message, Kai responded to the rapper clarifying that he never intended to make jokes about the clothing brand. He simply pointed out that the sweatpants hadn't fit him properly.

Kanye responded with an accusation, claiming that Kai had been influenced by someone to troll his brand:

"F**k you ni**a. You were told to diss my sh*t. You a pawn."

Kanye West abuses Kai following his response (Image via X)

Incidentally, Kai Cenat isn't the only streamer who has been mentioned by Kanye West in recent times. During an interview with BigBoyTV, the rapped stated that Kick streamer Adin Ross had to apologize to him for comments made towards him and his wife, Bianca Censori.