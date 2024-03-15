Kanye West mentions Adin Ross's apology while addressing his album launch's success despite controversies

Kanye West, also known as just Ye, mentioned Kick streamer Adin Ross in a recent interview on BigBoyTV with Kurt Alexander and recalled how Ross had to apologize to the rapper. Kanye was on the show to discuss his new album Vultures 1, and the topic of him getting flak from his peers during the Adidas fiasco came up. The singer started talking about his recent "f*ck you" rant against Drake and other artists.

For context, Adin Ross apologized to Kanye West a few weeks ago after allegedly getting an email from his wife, Bianca Censori. The streamer clarified that his past comments about trying to get the popular singer/songwriter to appear on his channel had been misconstrued by viewers when many thought Ross had insinuated nobody was willing to "throw money" at Ye due to his controversial statements.

However, a clip of him talking about an apology from Adin has gone viral, with fans praising the Kick streamer for having been mentioned by the rapper. In the interview on BigBoyTV, the singer said this about the Kick streamer while talking about his comeback:

"You know what's so cool about that? Ni**as like Adin Ross had to apologize, man, I was like two months from bankruptcy..."

Kanye West and Adin Ross online feud explained

The controversy surrounding Kanye West after his antisemitic remarks, which cost him the Adidas Yeezy deal, had been a huge bone of contention in the music industry last year. With his new album out, the singer has made quite the comeback. In a now-deleted caption to his latest Instagram post about Carnival reaching #1 on the charts, Ye called out several people, such as Drake, Hailey Bieber, and the German athletic apparel and footwear company, Adidas.

Regardless, his interview on BigBoyTV focused on how Kanye overcame financial problems in the fallout of controversies, successfully launching his brand new album. In that context, the singer mentioned how Adin Ross had apologized to him.

In February, the Kick streamer, who is known to collaborate with celebrities had addressed an email sent by Bianca Censori, stating:

"When I said that I had money for Ye to come on stream from Kick and Stake - I wasn't saying, 'Nobody is throwing money these days,' as far as like... nobody is paying him. Obviously, he's Ye, one of the biggest artists of all time."

As mentioned, his initial comments about trying to get Kanye West to appear on his Kick stream had ticked off the singer and his wife. Adin Ross, however, was very apologetic:

"I would love to have Ye come on stream. The offer still stands. Kick said it. I spoke to them a week ago about it. And, I'm sorry. I'm sorry publicly, all right? Bianca - Mrs. West and Mr. West, I'm sorry"

In other news, Adin recently got into another pickle after playing a hand in Andrew Tate's recent arrest in Romania. He even arranged a couple of days ago to clear the air publicly.