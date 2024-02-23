"This message is straight to Ye's wife" - Adin Ross claims he was asked to apologize to Kanye West for his recent comments

Kick star Adin Ross has claimed that he was asked to apologize to American rapper Kanye West for recent comments he made about him. During a livestream on February 23, 2024, the content creator said he received an email regarding his remarks about the music artist. He then directly addressed West's wife, Bianca Censori, stating:

"I have to apologize. This message is straight to Ye's wife, Bianca, because I just got an email about it. I'm really sorry."

Ross recalled making a statement about offering West money for his appearance on a stream sponsored by Kick and Stake. The Florida native then clarified that he did not intend to say that "nobody was paying" the Grammy Award-winning musician.

Adin Ross elaborated:

"When I said that I had money for Ye to come on stream from Kick and Stake - I wasn't saying, 'Nobody is throwing money these days,' as far as like... nobody is paying him. Obviously, he's Ye, one of the biggest artists of all time. But, I mean, streaming platforms. Nobody is throwing money to anyone these days. Except for Kick. That's all I meant."

Stating that he would love to have West appear as a guest on his channel, the 23-year-old once again apologized to the rapper and his wife, saying:

"I would love to have Ye come on stream. The offer still stands. Kick said it. I spoke to them a week ago about it. And, I'm sorry. I'm sorry publicly, all right? Bianca - Mrs. West and Mr. West, I'm sorry. We would love to have you on Kick, right chat?"

"That was mad mature" - Fans react to Adin Ross' address after he reveals he was asked to apologize to Kanye West

"W apology, and W wife for standing on business. Respect for Adin, that was mad mature."

This wouldn't be the first time Adin Ross attempted to get Kanye West to be a guest on his channel. On December 4, 2022, the online community was stunned when controversial figure Nick Fuentes called the permanently banned Twitch streamer and told him that West would be connecting with him for an interview. However, the much-anticipated collaboration never came to fruition.