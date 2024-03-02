"Don't know if Ye directly knows who I am": Kai Cenat claims he is Kanye's daughter North West's favorite streamer

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat revealed in a recent stream that Kanye West's daughter North West had personally messaged him. Not only that, Kai further revealed that North told him that he was her favorite streamer. As this generated hype within the audience in the live chat, Kai clarified that he was not sure if Ye knows who he is or not.

He also talked about his intentions to host a stream with Kanye West, along with Kick star Adin Ross potentially acting as a co-host. He stated:

"Um, but I seen like Ty Dolla $ign follow me and sh** like that. So, I don't know if Ye directly knows who I am, he probably just seen that clip. You feel what I'm saying? Chat, I literally just don't know if like Ye know who I am, and what i do, and stuff like that."

"Have Adin as co-host" : Kai Cenat discusses potential Kanye West stream with Kick streamer as co-host

Kai Cenat has become one of the biggest content creators on Twitch in the last few years, rapidly reaching a following of 9.2 million followers on the platform. He has also gained fame due to his huge past collaborations, including a stream with Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj.

So, it comes as no surprise that his fame has reached Kanye West's daughter, North West. As per Kai, being told that he was North's favorite streamer was "huge":

"North told me that I'm her favorite streamer. Or, like, content creator, you feel me? And that's huge, bruh. That's f**king huge, you feel what I'm saying?"

He also proposed a stream with Kanye West, with Kai relying on Adin Ross as a co-host to come up with "good questions":

"But bro, I'm telling you. I think I would do one (stream). I think it'll be funny... I could probably or (sic) have Adin as co-host, you feel what I'm saying? Cause I know y'all would want, like, good questions. But, with me, chat? I just like, I just like to vibe. Like, whatever happens, happens, bro."

In what appears to be yet another testament to Kai Cenat's popularity in the content creation world, a TikTok user has gotten a tattoo dedicated to the streamer right on her face. She stated that she had done a stream with him prior and wanted the tattoo to represent what he looks like in person, calling him "cute".