"This is next level crazy": Fans in disbelief after TikToker gets Kai Cenat tattoo on their face

A Kai Cenat fan with the TikTok username @presidentialrosee is going viral after a clip of them talking about getting the Twitch star's image tattooed on their face did the rounds on social media. The popular content creator, who recently won the Streamer of the Year back-to-back two years running, is currently streaming in Taiwan with his friend Ray.

The online community had a lot to say about the TikToker, with many claiming that the decision to get a tattoo of someone who barely knows you is crazy. In response to the clip of the fan explaining why they got the tattoo, one X user wrote:

"This is next level crazy wtf"

"That's me": Superfan TikToker responds to their viral clip about Kai Cenat face tattoo

Celebrities are known to have some highly devoted fans. With the rise of content creators and other online personalities in recent years, it is not unexpected for Twitch stars to have rabid fans willing to do all sorts of things for them. During Kai Cenat's previous livestream, a fan gifted him a basketball, which was allegedly given to them by late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The clip of TikTok user @presidentialrosee talking about getting the Cenat tattoo on the way to the parlor went viral on social media, garnering a lot of attention. In the footage, the fan claimed to have appeared on one of the streamer's broadcasts in the past and praised him for looking very cute:

"I did a stream with Kai Cenat a year and a half ago, and realistically I just want this ink to look the way he looks in person. He's actually cute as f*ck."

After the tattoo was done, they shared a picture in the replies section.

Fans have had quite the reaction to the incident, with many people wondering how much of a fanatic the TikToker had to be to get the face tattoo. Here are some general reactions:

Kai Cenat had quite a lot of viral moments last year that helped him bag the Streamer of the Year award. Here's a list of the big things associated with Cenat in 2023.