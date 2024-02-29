"Kobe watching from heaven": Internet reacts as Taiwanese fan gifts Kai Cenat a basketball given to him by Kobe Bryant

A clip from Kai Cenat's recent IRL stream from Taiwan has gone viral on social media after a fan approached the Twitch star and gifted him a basketball, supposedly given to him back in 2006 by Kobe Bryant. Kai himself appeared shocked after receiving the priceless present from the fan and even asked them to show proof.

The fan who handed the ball to the streamer stated that they did not have a picture with Kobe, but there were news articles about it. Viewers were naturally very stoked about the finding, with the clip of the interaction garnering millions of views after being reshared on social media.

In response, one X user shared a Homelander meme with the caption:

"Kobe watching from heaven like."

Watch: Kai Cenat's fan gives him a basketball apparently handed to them by Kobe Bryant in 2006

Kai Cenat has traveled to Taiwan to stream with his friend Ray. While the two were seen in a mall on his most recent stream, a fan walked up to the pair to give them a ball. The Twitch streamer was flabbergasted upon hearing that it was given to them when they were a child by the Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Surprised, Kai asked for proof, saying:

"Wait what? Kobe gave you this, in Taiwan? In 2006? You have a picture?"

The streamer was still trying to get over the shock of having found something so valuable when the fan told him that they did not have a picture, but it was in the news. Users who watched the viral clip tried to track down news confirming this and, sure enough, posted screenshots from chinadaily.com.cn, which proved that Kobe Bryant had, in fact, visited Taiwan in 2006.

Furthermore, the website also had a picture of the basketball icon hugging two kids. While it was not proven whether the ball that was gifted to Kai Cenat was given by Kobe Bryant, the Twitch streamer refused to keep it, considering its perceived value. He said:

"You gotta keep it bro."

However, even after telling him to take it back, the fan insisted that it was a gift to Kai. The streamer finally relented and took the ball, but not before handing them a wad of cash. The fan appeared excited and thanked him profusely. But the Twitch star was not done and even treated his fan to some food later on.

As mentioned, the incident went viral on social media platforms such as X. Here are some general viewer reactions, with many in disbelief about how easily the fan gave away the ball:

Kai Cenat recently played in the NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game but did not get favorable feedback, with Shannon Sharpe stating he was "three-foot tall" on national TV.