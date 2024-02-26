"Everyone call me a b**ch" - N3on apologizes to Kai Cenat after making remarks about his mother

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" has apologized to Kai Cenat after making remarks about his mother. On February 26, 2024, N3on was reacting to submissions on his Discord server when he came across a video in which Kai Cenat and his friend Ray discussed a potential boxing match.

After Ray stated that he could fight Ragnesh, the two-time Streamer of the Year winner said he should associate with individuals like the Kick streamer. He said:

"No, bro. You can't associate yourself with ni***s like that, bro. No matter... like, you can't associate yourself with ni***s like that. Like, you can't... be around ni***s like that because ni***s like that are... yeah, you can't have them around you."

After hearing Cenat's comments, N3on stated that he felt hurt. He then recalled making remarks about the Twitch star's mother. Taking accountability for his actions, the Indian-American personality apologized to Kai Cenat, saying:

"I take full accountability, bro. Everyone call me a b**ch, you can say whatever you want. I take full accountability for that. That is 100% my fault."

"I felt threatened because I was insecure" - N3on issues apology to Kai Cenat after the Twitch star tells his friend not to associate with him

N3on is a popular Kick streamer whose popularity skyrocketed in 2023. While he is best known for his Just Chatting and IRL broadcasts, his controversial antics frequently go viral on social media. Last year, on December 17, 2023, the 19-year-old faced backlash after he seemingly threatened Donald Trump at the UFC 296 event.

During a livestream on February 26, 2024, Ragnesh reacted to a clip in which Kai Cenat told his friend, Ray, not to associate with him after the latter proposed boxing the content creator.

After hearing this, N3on said:

"Wow! Wow, man. Wow! Umm... that hurts."

Claiming he was "wrong" in the situation, the Kick streamer recalled commenting about Kai Cenat's mother. He stated:

"Chat, I know you guys want to see me do certain dumb s**t. But in this situation, I am in the wrong, and he's talking about when I talked about his mom. And, I was a little dumb kid at the time, and I apologize. I take full accountability, bro."

N3on added that his remarks about Kai Cenat's mother stemmed from "insecurity":

"I brought up your mom when I shouldn't. I felt threatened because I was insecure. I was insecure at the time and I take accountability, bro. I'm sorry. I'm genuinely sorry for what I said. I did not mean that. I did not mean it."

He continued:

"I wanted to say it face-to-face. I didn't want to say it on the internet because the internet doesn't really matter, and you know, it's all bulls**t. But, I'm sorry, man. I'm sorry, bro."

This is not the first time N3on has apologized for this actions. On December 11, 2023, the streamer apologized for offending "every single person" and using gang signs.