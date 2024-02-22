"N3on played tough for about three whole seconds" - Fans react as video of Kick streamer getting "arrested" goes viral

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" has once again gone viral on social media. On February 22, 2024, numerous clips from the content creator's broadcast began circulating on X, showing him being "arrested." For context, N3on teamed up with fellow Kick streamer Mohammad "Mo Deen" to host an IRL livestream from Universal Studios.

However, the pair were eventually kicked out of the premises due to Mo Deen's shenanigans, and police were allegedly called on them.

In a 32-second clip posted on X, Ragnesh and Mohammad were seen inside a car, with the former questioning a police officer about why they were handcuffing someone. He said:

"Is there a reason to put him in handcuffs, sir? Is there? Excuse me, sir, is there a reason to put him in handcuffs? Excuse me! (Someone says, 'Hey, just chill out.') Excuse me! Excuse me! Is there a reason to put him in handcuffs?!"

At that point, a cop appeared in front of the camera and instructed the streamers not to move and to place their hands on the car's headrest. He also instructed the cameraman to stop filming, saying:

"Hey, you. All you guys, don't move. None of you guys move. Hand on the headrest. Sir, put the camera down."

With numerous fans commenting on the situation, X user @ brightwell2013 remarked:

"N3on played tough for about three whole seconds. Best to remain silent and keep your disputes for the courtroom room, kid."

"Mo Deen, do not do anything stupid" - N3on worried after a cop pulled out a gun on him live on stream

X user @brightwell2013's comment mentioned above (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @Liutauras_ shared a two-minute and 34-second video from N3on's recent livestream, showcasing what happened after the police officer told him and Mo Deen not to move and to place their hands on the car's headrest.

The Indian-American personality was perplexed by the situation and told Mo Deen not to do "anything stupid." He said:

"Don't do anything stupid, dead a*s, bro. Turn the camera this way. Just put your hands back, bro. What happened?! Dude, Mo Deen, do not do anything stupid, you're actually dead a*s."

Ragnesh then informed the police officer that he was livestreaming the incident, to which the latter responded:

"That's fine. That's fine, bro. That's fine."

X user @Liutauras_ also shared the moment when N3on and Mo Deen were allegedly kicked out of Universal Studios:

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, N3on went viral on X following his recent livestream. Here's what fans had to say about it:

Later that day, X user @damnwofat shared a clip from an Instagram livestream in which N3on's security personnel was seen speaking with a police officer. According to the cop, the streamer and his team were detained because the car they were driving had been reported stolen.