Kai Cenat wins the Streamer of the Year award once again at The Streamer Awards 2024

On February 17, 2024, Kai Cenat took the internet by storm after winning the Streamer of the Year award for the second time in a row at The Streamer Awards 2024. The 23-year-old Twitch star was nominated alongside prominent content creators like Ironmouse, Nicholas "Jynxzi," Alexis "Quackity," and Tanner "CaseOh."

Kai Cenat addressed the community via a post on X, stating that he "gave his all" from January to December 2023. He wrote:

"Streamer of the Year again. From January to December, I gave it my all, glory to god."

"The stats prove that" - Fans react to Kai Cenat winning Streamer of the Year title at The Streamer Awards 2024

The Streamer Awards 2024 was a huge success, attracting over 600,000 concurrent viewers across multiple livestreaming platforms. The event ended with Moroccan-Canadian sensation Imane "Pokimane" announcing the flagship title—Streamer of the Year.

The news of Kai Cenat emerging victorious and receiving the prestigious award quickly spread on X, prompting responses from thousands of netizens.

Several fans congratulated the New Yorker.

X user @zaqrider wrote that the content creator's dedication and hard work "truly paid off":

Not all responses were positive, as some netizens believed that fellow nominees such as Jynzxi and CaseOh got snubbed:

In response to those "hating" on Kai Cenat for winning the award, X user @thahooper3_ stated that the streamer's statistics "proved" that he was worthy. They added:

"IK (I know) some of y'all are going to hate, but statistically this was Kai's best year, like, the stats prove that he really deserved this, but this could honestly have gone to anyone, bro. Congrats to Kai, bro."

Meanwhile, according to X user @IzuniaVT, the VShojo-affiliated VTuber, Ironmouse should have won the award:

Some of the more pertinent comments from the social media platform were along these lines:

Kai Cenat won the Best Just Chatting title at The Streamer Awards 2024, in addition to being named Streamer of the Year.