"Voting in this competition is useless" - Online community unhappy with Streamer of the Year award nominees at The Streamer Awards 2024

On January 25, 2024, Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" officially announced the nominees for The Streamer Awards 2024. For those unaware, the annual awards ceremony is set to premiere on February 17, 2024, at 3 pm PST, 5 pm CST, 6 pm EST, 12 am BST, and 4:30 am IST. While it will be broadcast live on QTCinderella's Twitch channel, an in-person event will also take place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California.

QTCinderella also revealed which prominent content creators have been nominated for the prestigious Streamer of the Year award. The nominees are Kai Cenat, Ironmouse, Nicholas "Jynxzi," Alexis "Quackity," and Tanner "CaseOh."

Numerous fans were ecstatic to see their favorite streamer nominated for the flagship award. However, some netizens expressed disappointment. Redditor u/Megalao on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit wrote:

"As usual, voting in this competition is useless."

Redditor u/Megalao wrote voting at The Streamer Awards 2024 is "useless" (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

"Just because he has a massive community, doesn't mean he's streamer of the year" - Fans react to Streamer of the Year nominations for The Streamer Awards 2024

On January 25, 2024, a clip featuring VShojo-affiliated VTuber Ironmouse was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In the clip, she could be seen reacting to the Streamer of the Year nominations for The Streamer Awards 2024.

With hundreds of community members sharing their thoughts on the matter, Redditor u/etnictrn opined that Swedish content creator Elias "NymN's" concept for the awards show was "much better":

Redditor u/etnictrn compared NymN's awards to The Streamer Awards (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another netizen stated that Twitch veteran Sebastian "Forsen" should have been nominated for Best Minecraft Streamer:

Redditor u/Karcinom said Forsen "deserved" to be nominated as the Best Minecraft Streamer (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Stonedflame commented on Quackity's nomination by writing:

Enter caption Redditor u/Stonedflame's comment on Quackity (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditor u/DoesAnyoneReadName responded with:

"Not gonna lie, I love QT, but that seems really stupid. It's kind of why I hate the whole nomination thing, just because he has a massive community, doesn't mean he's streamer of the year. At least, all the other people actively stream."

Redditor u/DoesAnyoneReadName's response to the comment mentioned above (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Comment byu/apa1010 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/apa1010 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/apa1010 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/apa1010 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Expand Tweet

QTCinderella has also announced that Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" will be co-hosting The Streamer Awards 2024.