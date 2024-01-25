The Streamer Awards announces nominees for all categories: Full 2024 nominee list includes Kai Cenat, Iron Mouse, and more

The 2024 Streamer Awards nominees have been announced. This will be the third iteration of the awards ceremony hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella," with popular content creator Pokimane joining her as co-host this time around. The categories for the event were announced last year, with viewers being able to vote for their preferred nominees.
With the initial round of voting finished, the nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards have been announced. Fans must log in via their Google or Twitch accounts on the official thestreamerawards.com/vote to vote for the winners.
Here are all the nominations for this year's Streamer Awards.
Nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards
Streamer of the Year
- CaseOh
- Ironmouse
- Kai Cenat
- Jynxzi
- Quackity
Gamer of the Year
- Kyedae
- Jynxzi
- Clix
- Tarik
- Shroud
League of their Own
- Cardboard_Cowboy
- Extra Emily
- BigBossBoze
- Hitch
The Sapphire Award
- Valkyrae
- Extra Emily
- Emiru
- Fanfan
- Lydia Violet
Variety Streamer
- CDawgVA
- Fuslie
- CaseOh
- xQc
- Ludwig
Just Chatting Streamer
- Kai Cenat
- HasanAbi
- YourRage
- PayMoneyWubby
- Will Neff
VTuber
- Vedal987 (Neuro-sama)
- Shxtou (Shoto)
- Filian
- Ironmouse
Breakthrough Streamer
- plaqueboymax
- CaseOh
- Squeex
- Jynxzi
International Streamer
- Cellbit
- Quackity
- Etoiles
- River_GG
Streamed Event
- 7 Days In (Kai Cenat)
- Wild West (Nmplol)
- Creator Dodgeball World Championship (Ludwig)
- The CDawgVA Charity Auction (CDawgVA)
Streamed Series
- Generation Loss: The Social Experiments (RanbooLive)
- Name Your Price (AustinShow)
- Schooled (Mizkif)
- Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena (Cellbit)
Content Organization
- AMP
- OTK Network
- VShojo
- OfflineTV
Shared Channel
- BotezLive
- RDCGaming
- Nmplol
- AlveusSancturary
Stream Game of the Year
- GTA V
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Only Up!
- Lethal Company
IRL Streamer
- Pape San
- Extra Emily
- Jinnytty
- RobCDee
Minecraft Streamer
- Foolish_Gamers
- TinaKitten
- Tubbo
- Quackity
Roleplay Streamer
- Omie
- Lord_Kebun
- Fanum
- Agent00
Rising Star
- Chiblee
- MARI
- NoraExplorer
- HansumFella
FPS Streamer
- S0mCS
- Tarik
- TenZ
- Supertf
Battle Royal Streamer
- NiceWigg
- SypherPK
- AsianJeff
- iiTzTimmy
Hidden Gem
- SeanDaBlack
- EverythingNowShow
- Lanaaamaee
- GappyV
Speedrun Streamer
- Liam
- Squeex
- Distortion2
- Wirtual
Fighting Games Streamer
- Etoiles
- Sajam
- Hungrybox
- Maximillian_Dood
Best Software and Game Development Streamer
- DougDoug
- Pirate Software
- CodeMiko
- Vedal987 (Neuro-sama)
Best Chess Streamer
- BotezLive
- Anna Cramling
- Tyler1
- GothamChess
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- Disguised Toast
- Emily Wang
- K3soju
- BoxBox
Best MMORPG Streamer
- Maximum
- EsfandTV
- Sodapoppin
- Asmongold
Best Creative Arts Streamer
- RubberRoss
- OniGiri
- ARIatHOME
- Triciaisabirdy
The main hosts for the 2024 Streamer Awards are QTCinderella and Pokimane. Other Twitch streamers who will host the red carpet and the floor include Will Neff, AustinShow, Extra Emily, and CDawgVA.
The voting for the winners will end on February 7, 2024, so the community has two weeks to pick who they think deserves the awards in their respective categories.