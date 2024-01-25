The Streamer Awards announces nominees for all categories: Full 2024 nominee list includes Kai Cenat, Iron Mouse, and more

The 2024 Streamer Awards nominees have been announced. This will be the third iteration of the awards ceremony hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella," with popular content creator Pokimane joining her as co-host this time around. The categories for the event were announced last year, with viewers being able to vote for their preferred nominees.

With the initial round of voting finished, the nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards have been announced. Fans must log in via their Google or Twitch accounts on the official thestreamerawards.com/vote to vote for the winners.

Here are all the nominations for this year's Streamer Awards.

Nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards

Expand Tweet

Streamer of the Year

CaseOh

Ironmouse

Kai Cenat

Jynxzi

Quackity

Gamer of the Year

Kyedae

Jynxzi

Clix

Tarik

Shroud

League of their Own

Cardboard_Cowboy

Extra Emily

BigBossBoze

Hitch

The Sapphire Award

Valkyrae

Extra Emily

Emiru

Fanfan

Lydia Violet

Variety Streamer

CDawgVA

Fuslie

CaseOh

xQc

Ludwig

Just Chatting Streamer

Kai Cenat

HasanAbi

YourRage

PayMoneyWubby

Will Neff

VTuber

Vedal987 (Neuro-sama)

Shxtou (Shoto)

Filian

Ironmouse

Breakthrough Streamer

plaqueboymax

CaseOh

Squeex

Jynxzi

International Streamer

Cellbit

Quackity

Etoiles

River_GG

Streamed Event

7 Days In (Kai Cenat)

Wild West (Nmplol)

Creator Dodgeball World Championship (Ludwig)

The CDawgVA Charity Auction (CDawgVA)

Streamed Series

Generation Loss: The Social Experiments (RanbooLive)

Name Your Price (AustinShow)

Schooled (Mizkif)

Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena (Cellbit)

Content Organization

AMP

OTK Network

VShojo

OfflineTV

Shared Channel

BotezLive

RDCGaming

Nmplol

AlveusSancturary

Stream Game of the Year

GTA V

Baldur's Gate 3

Only Up!

Lethal Company

IRL Streamer

Pape San

Extra Emily

Jinnytty

RobCDee

Minecraft Streamer

Foolish_Gamers

TinaKitten

Tubbo

Quackity

Roleplay Streamer

Omie

Lord_Kebun

Fanum

Agent00

Rising Star

Chiblee

MARI

NoraExplorer

HansumFella

FPS Streamer

S0mCS

Tarik

TenZ

Supertf

Battle Royal Streamer

NiceWigg

SypherPK

AsianJeff

iiTzTimmy

Hidden Gem

SeanDaBlack

EverythingNowShow

Lanaaamaee

GappyV

Speedrun Streamer

Liam

Squeex

Distortion2

Wirtual

Fighting Games Streamer

Etoiles

Sajam

Hungrybox

Maximillian_Dood

Best Software and Game Development Streamer

DougDoug

Pirate Software

CodeMiko

Vedal987 (Neuro-sama)

Best Chess Streamer

BotezLive

Anna Cramling

Tyler1

GothamChess

Best Strategy Game Streamer

Disguised Toast

Emily Wang

K3soju

BoxBox

Best MMORPG Streamer

Maximum

EsfandTV

Sodapoppin

Asmongold

Best Creative Arts Streamer

RubberRoss

OniGiri

ARIatHOME

Triciaisabirdy

Expand Tweet

The main hosts for the 2024 Streamer Awards are QTCinderella and Pokimane. Other Twitch streamers who will host the red carpet and the floor include Will Neff, AustinShow, Extra Emily, and CDawgVA.

The voting for the winners will end on February 7, 2024, so the community has two weeks to pick who they think deserves the awards in their respective categories.