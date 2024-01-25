Esports & Gaming
The Streamer Awards announces nominees for all categories: Full 2024 nominee list includes Kai Cenat, Iron Mouse, and more

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jan 25, 2024 00:06 GMT
Full list of nominations for 2024 Streamer Awards (Image via thestreamerawards.com)

The 2024 Streamer Awards nominees have been announced. This will be the third iteration of the awards ceremony hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella," with popular content creator Pokimane joining her as co-host this time around. The categories for the event were announced last year, with viewers being able to vote for their preferred nominees.

With the initial round of voting finished, the nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards have been announced. Fans must log in via their Google or Twitch accounts on the official thestreamerawards.com/vote to vote for the winners.

Here are all the nominations for this year's Streamer Awards.

Nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards

Streamer of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • Ironmouse
  • Kai Cenat
  • Jynxzi
  • Quackity

Gamer of the Year

  • Kyedae
  • Jynxzi
  • Clix
  • Tarik
  • Shroud

League of their Own

  • Cardboard_Cowboy
  • Extra Emily
  • BigBossBoze
  • Hitch

The Sapphire Award

  • Valkyrae
  • Extra Emily
  • Emiru
  • Fanfan
  • Lydia Violet

Variety Streamer

  • CDawgVA
  • Fuslie
  • CaseOh
  • xQc
  • Ludwig

Just Chatting Streamer

  • Kai Cenat
  • HasanAbi
  • YourRage
  • PayMoneyWubby
  • Will Neff

VTuber

  • Vedal987 (Neuro-sama)
  • Shxtou (Shoto)
  • Filian
  • Ironmouse

Breakthrough Streamer

  • plaqueboymax
  • CaseOh
  • Squeex
  • Jynxzi

International Streamer

  • Cellbit
  • Quackity
  • Etoiles
  • River_GG

Streamed Event

  • 7 Days In (Kai Cenat)
  • Wild West (Nmplol)
  • Creator Dodgeball World Championship (Ludwig)
  • The CDawgVA Charity Auction (CDawgVA)

Streamed Series

  • Generation Loss: The Social Experiments (RanbooLive)
  • Name Your Price (AustinShow)
  • Schooled (Mizkif)
  • Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena (Cellbit)

Content Organization

  • AMP
  • OTK Network
  • VShojo
  • OfflineTV

Shared Channel

  • BotezLive
  • RDCGaming
  • Nmplol
  • AlveusSancturary

Stream Game of the Year

  • GTA V
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Only Up!
  • Lethal Company

IRL Streamer

  • Pape San
  • Extra Emily
  • Jinnytty
  • RobCDee

Minecraft Streamer

  • Foolish_Gamers
  • TinaKitten
  • Tubbo
  • Quackity

Roleplay Streamer

  • Omie
  • Lord_Kebun
  • Fanum
  • Agent00

Rising Star

  • Chiblee
  • MARI
  • NoraExplorer
  • HansumFella

FPS Streamer

  • S0mCS
  • Tarik
  • TenZ
  • Supertf

Battle Royal Streamer

  • NiceWigg
  • SypherPK
  • AsianJeff
  • iiTzTimmy

Hidden Gem

  • SeanDaBlack
  • EverythingNowShow
  • Lanaaamaee
  • GappyV

Speedrun Streamer

  • Liam
  • Squeex
  • Distortion2
  • Wirtual

Fighting Games Streamer

  • Etoiles
  • Sajam
  • Hungrybox
  • Maximillian_Dood

Best Software and Game Development Streamer

  • DougDoug
  • Pirate Software
  • CodeMiko
  • Vedal987 (Neuro-sama)

Best Chess Streamer

  • BotezLive
  • Anna Cramling
  • Tyler1
  • GothamChess

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • Disguised Toast
  • Emily Wang
  • K3soju
  • BoxBox

Best MMORPG Streamer

  • Maximum
  • EsfandTV
  • Sodapoppin
  • Asmongold

Best Creative Arts Streamer

  • RubberRoss
  • OniGiri
  • ARIatHOME
  • Triciaisabirdy

The main hosts for the 2024 Streamer Awards are QTCinderella and Pokimane. Other Twitch streamers who will host the red carpet and the floor include Will Neff, AustinShow, Extra Emily, and CDawgVA.

The voting for the winners will end on February 7, 2024, so the community has two weeks to pick who they think deserves the awards in their respective categories.