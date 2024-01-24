"This year is gonna be super exciting!": Community reacts as QTCinderalla announces Pokimane as the co-host for upcoming Streamer Awards

With the 2024 Streamer Awards slated to be held on February 17, 2024, Blaire "QTCinderella" has announced the list of hosts for this year's ceremony. Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" will join her as the main co-host on stage. Other hosts (on the floor and the red carpet) include popular content creators like AustinShow, ExtraEmily, and Will Neff.

QTCinderella has been hosting the Streamer Awards on her Twitch channel over the last couple of years. The event is a community-led awards ceremony to celebrate and recognize the top streamers in a particular year.

Fans have responded quite positively to QTCinderella's latest announcement, with many in the community expressing their excitement for the upcoming event.

OTK co-founder Nick "Nmplol" echoed this enthusiasm and wrote:

"This year is gonna be super exiting[sic]! Can't wait!!"

All the hosts of the 2024 Streamer Awards

The nominations for each of the categories at the 2024 Streamer Awards have also been announced, along with a list of popular streamers who will be helping QTCinderella throughout the ceremony.

Like last year, three Twitch stars will greet the attendees on the red carpet. Here are the names of the red-carpet hosts:

CDawgVA

TheWillNeff

ExtraEmily

The floor host in charge of going down to the audience for interactions and reactions is AustinShow. Furthermore, joining her on stage will be popular streamer Pokimane, who recently made an appearance at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch, having started her career in 2013. With over nine million followers, she is the 10th most followed content creator on the platform. She is also one of the co-founders of the OfflineTV group. Although she parted ways with the organization last year, she remains one of the most influential personalities in the industry.

Pokimane also won the Legacy Award at the 2022 Streamer Awards, which was the first year QTCinderella hosted the ceremony.

Here are some more reactions to QTCinderella's recent announcement:

A notable snub from this year's host list is QTCinderella's partner and popular YouTube creator, Ludwig Ahgren. However, he is sure to be in the audience, and fans can vote for him in the Variety Streamer category.