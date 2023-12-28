The Streamer Awards 2024: Date, time, livestream link, category nominations, and more

Twitch star Blaire "QTCinderella" took to X (formerly Twitter) on December 28, 2023, to announce that The Streamer Awards is returning in 2024. For those unaware, The Streamer Awards is an annual ceremony that honors the most prominent and influential figures in the livestreaming industry. This year's event was held on March 12, 2023, with Kai Cenat receiving the flagship award - Streamer of the Year.

This article covers important information about The Streamer Awards 2024, such as the date, time, where to watch, category nominations, and fan reactions.

Details about The Streamer Awards 2024 explored

When, where, and how to watch the award ceremony

The Streamer Awards 2024 will premiere on February 17, 2024, at 3 pm PST, 5 pm CST, 6 pm EST, 12 am BST, and 4:30 am IST. Readers can tune in to QTCinderella's official Twitch channel to watch the award ceremony.

QTCinderella's official announcement on X reads:

The 29-year-old added that this year's function would be "a lot different" than previous ones. She additionally announced that she will host a Q&A livestream in January when nominations begin:

"Also! Would like to say a lot will be different this year. New evergreen categories and some jargon change that will add clarity to some returning categories. I will do a QnA stream when Nominations begin in January."

QTCinderella announces she will host a Q&A livestream in Jan 2024 (Image via @qtcinderella/X)

Category nomination

At the time of writing, the category nomination for the awards function was open. Users were able to select 15 categories from a list of 25 most popular games that were livestreamed in 2023.

Here's the list of games available for users to choose from:

Counter-Strike

Hearthstone

Diablo 4

Dead by Daylight

Call of Duty

Overwatch 2

Chess

League of Legends

Art

Fighting Games (Street Fighter 6, Super Smash Bros., Mortal Kombat, etc)

Escape from Tarkov

World of Warcraft

Software and Game Development

Rust

Minecraft

ASMR

Apex Legends

Valorant

Sports Games (FIFA 23, NBA 2K, Rocket League, etc)

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Grand Theft Auto 5

Music

DOTA 2

Teamfight Tactics

Users could also suggest an award category that they believed should be added. You can access the nomination webpage by clicking here.

Netizens react to the announcement

QTCinderella's tweet about The Streamer Awards 2024 announcement has amassed over 558.4k impressions. One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" inquired if there would be the Rising Star category:

Blaire responded by writing that the category will be available, but with a "new clarified definition":

Twitch streamer Vincent "Cyr" expressed his desire to win an award:

Popular VTuber Shylily also responded, commenting:

Here are some more notable reactions:

The Streamer Awards live event will be hosted at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. At the time of writing, the ticket prizes ranged from $50 to $185. Readers can purchase tickets by clicking here.