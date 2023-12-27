10 best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

It's time to look at the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. Frankly, Roguelikes are among my all-time favorite genres. There’s something exciting about playing a game over and over and getting a little better, a little stronger, each and every time. One game I wanted to put on this list but isn’t on sale is a perfect example of the genre: Dead Cells. While it’s not on the Steam sale, it is an honorable mention, considering its incredibly low price.

Roguelikes are often typified by having procedurally generated levels or as dungeon crawlers. When you’re defeated, you die and start over. Many of these games have some form of mechanic to upgrade your character or give you a little more power as you make attempt after attempt. If you want something challenging and fun, here are the best Roguelike game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 Roguelike deals

1) Risk of Rain Returns ($12.74)

There are many versions of Risk of Rain among the Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. I wasn’t sure which one to pick because, frankly, this series is amazing. Risk of Rain Returns is the latest version of the game, and it includes a wealth of new Survivors, improved multiplayer, and more. It even takes some of the Risk of Rain 2 content and brings it into the newest game.

With cute graphics and plenty of challenges, Risk of Rain Returns was already a big hit. If you want a challenging, visually appealing title, Risk of Rain Returns is easily one of the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) Hades ($4.49)

With the news that Hades 2 could drop in 2024, now is the right time to spend five dollars to pick up Hades. One of the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023, it pits players on run after run as they try to escape from Hades of Greek mythos. As Zagreus, you can equip a wide assortment of amazing weapons and boons (upgrades) from the gods themselves.

It’s a challenging and gorgeous game by all metrics. With plenty of challenges and ways to play, Hades is more than worth the price as one of the best Roguelike deals on Steam. This beautiful and challenging game is a must-play ahead of the upcoming sequel.

3) Don't Starve Together ($5.09)

What’s better than a Roguelike? One where you play with it with your friends! Players unravel the mysteries of “The Constant” while building, farming, and fighting for survival. It has cute but spooky graphics, and it’s inexpensive but fun to tackle. You don’t have to play in a group, but it is encouraged.

As one of the best Roguelike deals on Steam Winter Sale 2023, you must do whatever it takes to prevent starvation. After all, it’s in the name. It’s one of the more difficult games on this list, and I’m very interested in playing more myself.

4) Slay the Spire ($8.49)

Not all roguelikes are dungeon crawlers. Slay the Spire is a different beast entirely. A roguelike deck builder, it’s been out for several years and is still one of the best games in the genre. Everyone that I know who plays it can’t get enough of the wild, varied ways you can build a powerful deck and climb the Spire.

Each time you climb, the threats and your deck will vary, and that’s one of the things that makes it great. It’s less than ten bucks in the best Roguelike deals on Steam, and I’ve already added it to my collection as I write this. Don’t pass on Slay the Spire.

5) Wizard with a Gun ($19.99)

Wizard with a Gun is a brand-new Roguelike that dropped in 2023. An online sandbox survival game set for 1-2 players, it has a gorgeous visual, and plus, it has wizards with guns! I love that as you improve your tower, the magic you use to improve things can get wildly out of control.

It reminds me, in a way, of the musical act Shadow Wizard Money Gang, and I think that’s brilliant. Wizard with a Gun has a cool look, sharp gameplay, and plenty of reasons to come back again and again. It’s definitely one of the best Roguelike deals on Steam right now.

6) Returnal ($40.19)

One of the best Roguelike deals on Steam was once a PS5 exclusive. Returnal is a third-person Roguelike shooter we’ve talked about a lot over the last couple of years. It’s not just a Roguelike shooter, it’s also a super challenging bullet hell. The game has smooth movement and tons of challenges, and each playthrough will be unique and interesting.

Although a graphically intensive game, it does have a “recommended” setting you can use to adjust the visual aesthetic to something your PC can run. The combat is intense, and the visuals are stunning. If you want one of the best Roguelike deals on Steam that isn’t a cute pixel game, here’s something that will be right up your alley. The story is solid, and the bullet hell combat really delivers plenty of challenges without feeling unfair.

7) Darkest Dungeon II ($26.23)

Darkest Dungeon II is called a “roguelike road trip of the damned”, and nothing could be a better description of the game. With some truly stunning graphics, players take a stagecoach and a group of heroes and ride into a chaotic, horrifying world. It will have you making intense choices, and that’s on top of how hard the game is. I haven’t played a Roguelike that challenged me more than when I dove into Darkest Dungeon II.

Dark, challenging, and exciting, Darkest Dungeon II is a fantastic game. You don’t need to play the first game, either. If you want a game that’s going to give you dozens, if not hundreds of hours of challenge, this is one of the best Roguelike deals at the Steam Winter Sale 2023

8) Enter the Gungeon ($4.49)

Bullet Hells might be frustrating to play sometimes, but Enter the Gungeon takes it to a whole new level. A Bullet Hell Roguelike, published by Devolver Digital, players take on the role of Gungeoneers, tackling procedurally generated areas in search of a gun that can “kill the past”.

That’s a pretty heavy topic for a game with such cute visuals. It’s also a four-player multiplayer title, so you can bring your closest friends with you and put your friendship to the test. It’s such an enjoyable Roguelike title and is easily one of the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

9) Rogue Legacy 2 ($14.99)

Rogue Legacy 2 is a game I have a great deal of personal experience with. I adore the first, and the sequel is no exception. You slowly grow in power as you build up your base of operations and send a brave soldier into a chaotic fortress. I love the wide assortment of boons and curses each new generation of soldiers acquires.

Whether you become a giant or have poor vision, there are many ways to play this sharp, tightly controlled roguelike. Each new character is a new generation in a bloodline, and it’s up to you to guide them to success or defeat. It features a wealth of secrets and challenges on top of the already addictive gameplay. If you want one of the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023, this is easily one of my favorites.

10) 30XX ($14.99)

Of all the games on this list, 30XX is one I reviewed this year. It builds upon the previous game in the series, 20XX. Now, instead of a classic Mega Man feel, it’s more like Mega Man X or Mega Man Zero. Whether solo or with a friend, you can journey through awesome platforming stages, collect skills and upgrades, and fight a gauntlet of intimidating bosses.

Many games have tried to emulate the feel of Mega Man and build upon it, but no title has really grasped the feel of that style of platformer like 30XX has. At less than 15 dollars, it’s one of the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. Each character plays differently, and depending on what you unlock, it completely changes how you approach each stage.

This is just a sample of the best Roguelike deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. There are plenty of other games available, and these are just our favorites. If you are a fan of the similar Metroidvania genre, there are great deals for those as well.