10 best Metroidvania deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

Now that the holidays are here, it’s time to consider the best Metroidvania deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. Personally, this is one of my all-time favorite genres. I love the feeling of getting lost in dark, dangerous areas, and slowly growing more powerful. These games cover a wide assortment of sub-genres, and often bleed into the Roguelike/Roguelite genres. I’m focusing on titles that are closer to Metroidvania than any other, though.

I looked at a wide assortment of Steam games to try and find the best Metroidvania deals during the Steam Winter Sale 2023. Thankfully, most of these are relatively inexpensive, compared to other genres. You can pick up a few great options without breaking the bank.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Metroidvania deals during Steam Winter Sale 2023

1) Tunic ($20.99)

Tunic is part Metroidvania, part Zelda, without ripping off either. The game has some of the most adorable art I’ve ever seen in such a dark story. It has amazing movement and combat for a top-down action RPG, as well. In Tunic, an anthropomorphic fox goes on a journey to free a fox spirit. It’s going to take a lot of puzzle solving and exploration to save the day though.

It’s an incredible indie title, and one of the best Metroidvania deals you’re going to see on Steam. There are lots of upgrades to find, bosses to fight, and secrets to uncover. If you like your games cute, but challenging, this is the one to grab.

2) Hollow Knight ($7.49)

While fans are still waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong, the original game that started the frenzy for the sequel is on sale. One of the best Metroidvania deals on Steam right now, Hollow Knight’s unique visuals and challenging gameplay make it one of my favorites in the genre right now.

The caverns are dark and mysterious, and the 2D combat and action is suitably challenging. Like Tunic, it looks adorable and cute, but there’s so much tragedy and difficulty behind that. Every time you play, you’ll get a bit better. It’s part Metroidvania, part Soulslike.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($5.99)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is very much a Metroidvania, but it’s a 3D, vast open-world. You’ll spend a lot of time exploring a variety of planets, and slowly growing in the powers of the Force. Both this game and the sequel are enjoyable jaunts, but this one is on sale.

For only USD $6, you pick up one of the best Metroidvania deals going right now. If there’s anyone that knows how to make a quality 3rd person action RPG, it’s Respawn. They really delivered on this one, and I think you’ll probably enjoy it too. If you enjoy this one, why not pick up its sequel, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, afterwards?

4) Blasphemous 2 ($20.24)

Blasphemous 2 is another Soulslike that has journeyed into the realm of Metroidvania. I played and adored the first installment, even though, again, I was quite awful at it. The religious iconography and ridiculous, brutal gore that the game offered really kept me hooked. The platforming and gameplay are tight, and the powers you unlock are worth having.

The sequel is just as good, and that’s why it’s here on the best Metroidvania deals of the Steam Winter sale 2023. The grim darkness hasn’t stopped in Blasphemous 2. The bosses may feel a little easier than the previous game, but the exploration and feeling of growing slowly more powerful remains. We also included it in our list of platformers that are worth buying this holiday season.

5) Salt and Sanctuary ($4.99)

Before diving into Salt and Sacrifice, I’d play Salt and Sanctuary first. It’s very much a Metroidvania, even if you don’t get a map to take advantage of. It’s also very much a Soulslike, as it is a sequel. You can buy both games at a low price on Steam as well - $16.56. I love the visual style of the Salt and games, as well as the intense challenge.

Both are incredibly violent and dark though. So before you buy it for a friend, that’s something to keep in mind. However, if you want a game that’s going to push you to the limit, this is another of the best Metroidvania deals right now.

6) Ori: The Collection ($8.40)

I couldn’t decide between Ori games, so why not both? Less than USD $10 for a pair of incredible Metroidvanias sounds like a nice deal to me. Ori and the Blind Forest, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, are visually stunning masterpieces. Both games offer sufficient challenge and plenty of exploration.

The bosses are intense, the puzzles are challenging without being ridiculous, and the movement tech for the game is so much fun to use. I cannot stress enough how much I adore Ori and the Blind Forest. It’s worth getting for that game alone as one of the best Metroidvania deals.

7) Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights ($12.49)

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights might be the saddest story in all of Metroidvanias. Everything about the visuals, story, and presentation feels like it just radiates sorrow. It’s all about overcoming intense hardships, and chaining a series of ghosts to your will.

As you explore the dark, dreary world of this game, you will grow more powerful and get better at the gameplay. The marriage of Metroidvania and Soulslike has really been something that has interested me over the past few years, and this game is no exception.

8) Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth ($14.99)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth combines two of my favorite things: Metroidvanias and anime. The Record of Lodoss War is an all-time classic gritty, serious fantasy anime. Players control Deedlit herself, and explore a rich labyrinth filled with challenges and fantastic spells/weapons.

It’s easily one of the best Metroidvania deals going right now. It’s the closest I’ve felt to playing Symphony of the Night in a while, without feeling like a blatant rip-off. Even if you haven’t seen the anime, I highly recommend this game.

9) Infernax ($13.99)

I’ve briefly played Infernax, and now’s the time for me to add it to my own personal Steam collection. The character sprite is small and simple, and the graphics may not blow anyone away, but it has a sharp, retro look that I really appreciate. It reminds me of what could have been if retro consoles like the NES had a bit more power.

It stars a knight who returns to his homeland, only to find it’s been corrupted by unholy magic. So it’s up to him to reverse the curse. Depending on how the player acts, it also has multiple endings, on top of the incredible boss battles and the leveling system. If you’re going to get any of the best Metroidvania deals, grab this one.

10) Axiom Verge 2 ($13.99)

I found myself playing Axiom Verge 2 on my PlayStation 5, and I’m glad it’s on sale for PC. The original Axiom Verge was such a stellar Metroidvania, so I was thrilled to see an eventual sequel. It builds upon the original as well, but with new characters, skills, and of course, new gameplay.

It’s a game that offers awesome ancient technology, massive foes, and naturally, fantastic abilities to employ. You can hack machines, explore tons of areas, and uncover a myriad of secrets. With tight platforming and stellar combat, I cannot recommend Axiom Verge 2 enough as one of the best Metroidvania deals on Steam.

This is just a sample of the best Metroidvania deals going right now. If you’re also a fan of RPGs, here are some amazing Steam Winter Sale 2023 deals to take advantage of.