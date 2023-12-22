10 best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

It’s the holiday season, and that means it’s time to talk about the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. Be it for Action RPGs, JRPGs, MMOs, or tactical games, so many great sales are going on right now. I combed through every single game I could find on the platform and brought a wide assortment of role-playing games here for you to purchase.

These are not the only options on the platform, but they are, as far as I’m concerned, the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. I do not own some of these titles, but I am certainly considering them, given the low price they’re now available for. This is one of Valve’s best sales of the year, so don’t miss out!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023 to pick up

10) Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99)

Cyberpunk 2077 really went from being the video game world’s pariah to being one of the best games of 2023. It’s amazing how much the game has improved, thanks to updates from the launch until now. There are so many fun builds to try in this massive open-world RPG, and you can also get the DLC, Phantom Liberty on sale too.

With an incredible story filled with twists, turns, exciting moments, and stellar gameplay, Cyberpunk 2077 delivers. If you’re worried the game isn’t any good because of how poorly it was received at launch, that has changed. It’s definitely one of the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

9) Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition ($23.99)

Across all the platforms Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition is on, I’ve put somewhere in the neighborhood of 400+ hours into this game; probably more. It’s the biggest and most interesting Dragon Quest title to ever be released. Even at $23 USD, it’s one of the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

You can easily get 100 hours of content out of it, especially if you’re a completionist. The graphics might be cute, bright, and vibrant, but don’t let Akira Toriyama’s designs fool you - there’s some dark, gripping storytelling going on here. Even if you've never played a Dragon Quest game, it's one of the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

8) Sea of Stars ($27.99)

One of the best indie games of 2023, Sea of Stars, feels like one of the classics I grew up with. It has an unforgettable story, quality turn-based combat, and beautiful graphics. On top of that, its OST is incredible. We reviewed this game earlier this year, and I still say it belongs on the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

If you love Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG, this is the game for you, without a doubt. It’s not incredibly long, but you will more than get your money’s worth out of this role-playing game.

7) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition ($5.99)

While Mass Effect isn’t my favorite Action RPG series, there’s still much to love about the trilogy of games. It’s among the most popular ARPG franchises out there, even if some of the titles have stumbled a bit. However, this gets you all three games and all the content for less than $5.99 USD. Even if you don’t love all three games, it’s still one of the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

It’s likely I’ll pick this up myself to add to my collection. It’s a series of games I’ve been bugged to play over the years, so why not get it now, when it’s available for such an incredible bargain?

6) Red Dead Redemption 2 ($19.79)

Red Dead Redemption 2, I feel, makes virtually every RPG/open-world list we do when it comes to sales. The best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023 are no exception. I can’t think of many games in this setting with such a compelling, mesmerizing story. The gameplay is solid, and there’s just so much to do in this open world.

Since this is a prequel, you don’t have to worry about playing the first game. You can pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 on sale, beat it, and then worry about playing the first title! If you pick up no other game, this is one of the ones I recommend the most.

5) Marvel’s Midnight Suns ($19.79)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is certainly a game that’s grown on me over the last year or so. I love tactical games like X-Com, even if they can be incredibly frustrating.

The cast of Midnight Suns is solid and tells a very Marvel Comics story. You can pick from a wide assortment of Marvel characters to join your squad and pit them against the forces of evil in a way unlike no other Marvel game has offered up to this point.

I also love the card system; putting together skill card decks is right up my alley. The price is right, too, making it a great pick for the best RPGs at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

4) Dragon Age: Inquisition: GOTY Edition ($7.99)

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a game that holds many dear memories for me. Releasing in 2014, it’s the third game in the series and arguably one of the best. With incredible gameplay and storytelling, getting all the content the original game came with, plus the DLC, it’s certainly still worth playing.

It costs less than ten dollars, and you will certainly get your money’s worth here in the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023. Although it’s a sequel to Dragon Age 2, you don't need to stress too much about playing that first.

3) Elder Scrolls Online ($5.99)

Elder Scrolls Online is my favorite MMO that I simply don’t have enough time to dive deep into. I wanted to include an MMORPG, and why not this one among the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023? Six bucks is a steal, and since this game doesn’t require a subscription - though there is an optional one - it’s 100% worth buying right now.

Then, you can decide if ESO Plus or any of the DLCs are right for you. The game allows you to play a nice assortment of classes, and since it’s an Elder Scrolls title, you can travel where you want and play how you want.

2) Yakuza: Like a Dragon ($11.99)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon might be my favorite entry into the entire Like a Dragon series. It’s on a great sale right now, and with Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the way, there’s never been a better time to meet Kasuga Ichiban. The game has an amazing English dub, tons of content, and perhaps the most relatable story out of any Yakuza game to be released.

I could sing Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s praises all day, and I have written several pieces in the past about what makes it such a stellar title. It combines the gameplay of Dragon Quest and Persona with the unforgettable, masterpiece storytelling of the Like a Dragon franchise. Don’t skip it - it's one of the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023.

1) Baldur’s Gate 3 ($53.99)

I know it’s not much of a sale, but if we’re going to cover the best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023, I feel like it’s important to pick this year’s GOTY. It took home numerous awards and is critically acclaimed everywhere. Baldur’s Gate 3 proves that the CRPG genre is far from dead. There’s so much to love about this game, be it its multiple endings or dozens of ways to play.

It’s been fascinating for me to see people who don’t play Dungeons & Dragons or CRPGs fall in love with this game. It’s a rich storytelling experience and a perfect gateway into D&D. You don’t have to know how the tabletop works - but it doesn’t hurt.

There are so many amazing games on sale right now. These were our picks for best RPG deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023, but there are many more options out there. The sale will be available from December 21, 2023, until January 4, 2024.