Is it worth subscribing to Elder Scrolls Online Plus?

Elder Scrolls Online Plus (ESO+) is a membership that grants players numerous benefits, VIP perks, access to certain DLC game packs, increased storage, crafting materials, and much more. The game has received a lot of content since its initial release back in 2014. It expands the experience of Tamriel from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and lets players experience the world of the game along with groups of friends.

Since some players are confused about whether it would be worth picking up a monthly subscription to Elder Scrolls Online Plus, this article will cover every benefit and drawback of subscribing to Elder Scrolls Online Plus.

Elder Scrolls Online Plus gives access to a lot of benefits

Players can get their hands on an Elder Scrolls Online Plus membership for $14.99 per month, which will provide them with a recurring benefit of 1650 crowns per month along with other advantages over non-subscribed players.

The main highlights are access to most DLC packs, the craft bag, twice the bank space, a bonus to progressions, increased space to place furniture, the ability to dye costumes, exclusive crown store deals, and Double Transmute Crystal capacity.

The crafting bag will allow players to store an infinite amount of crafting materials and will free up space from the bank and inventory. It will also provide a 10% increased progression to experience, gold, crafting inspiration, and trait research rates.

These perks will remain in the game until the subscription is active and will revert once it has expired or been canceled. Players won't lose any items stored in them, but they won't be unable to add any more items once they have been removed.

DLC game packs in ESO+

Subscribers will gain access to DLC game packs and will be able to access every dungeon, zone, game mode, and much more, which normally requires them to spend crowns. They are as follows:

Ascending Tide

Blackwood (zone DLC)

Clockwork City

Dark Brotherhood

Deadlands

Dragon Bones

Dragonhold

Elsweyr

Firesong

Flames of Ambition

Greymoor (zone DLC)

Harrowstorm

Horns of the Reach

Imperial City

Lost Depths

Markarth

Morrowind (zone DLC)

Murkmire

Orsinium

Scalebreaker

Scribes of Fate

Shadows of the Hist

Stonethorn

Summerset

Thieves Guild

Waking Flame

Wolfhunter

Wrathstone

The 2022 High Isle Chapter is not included along with the Elder Scrolls Online Plus subscription and will need to be purchased with crowns using the in-game store.

Similar to perks, DLC access will also be removed upon expiration of ESO+ and will be available again once the subscription has been renewed. The packs can also be purchased separately from the store using crowns.

Poll : 0 votes