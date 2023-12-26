Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "Vei's dad died" - Mizkif reveals why he and OnlyFangs members have stopped World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore progression

"Vei's dad died" - Mizkif reveals why he and OnlyFangs members have stopped World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore progression

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Dec 26, 2023 05:54 GMT
Mizkif reveals why OnlyFangs members have stopped World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore progression (Image via Mizkif/Twitch, World of Warcraft Classic, and Sportskeeda)
Mizkif reveals why OnlyFangs members have stopped World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore progression (Image via Mizkif/Twitch, World of Warcraft Classic, and Sportskeeda)

Popular Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has revealed why he and OnlyFangs guild members have stopped World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore progression. During a recent livestream, fans asked the Austin, Texas-based personality if the MMORPG content was "over." He clarified that the progression had been halted because the guild's leader, Chance "Sodapoppin," was on a hiatus.

While speculating that there won't be any World of Warcraft streams for a "few weeks," Mizkif disclosed that Sodapoppin's significant other Veibae's father had passed away.

He said:

"I would say that the WoW stuff is on hold. It's pretty much it. Vei's dad died. So, I mean..."

"We're not going to play without him" - Mizkif explains why he and OTK members are not playing World of Warcraft

During a recent Just Chatting broadcast on Twitch, a viewer named "patmcds88" expressed their curiosity about the content related to World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore. They inquired:

"Sup hottie, is the WoW stuff over?"

Mizkif responded by saying WoW was "not over" and that OnlyFangs' guild leader, Sodapoppin, was "missing." He elaborated:

"No, WoW is not over but Chance is missing. Chance is going to be gone for... Chance might be gone for a while, bro. Chance might be gone for a while. Yeah, pretty sad s**t."
youtube-cover

Speculating how long raiding in World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore would be put on hold, Mizkif said:

So, we might not have a raid leader for a while. It might be, like - I'm going to probably guess a few weeks So, I would just say that the WoW stuff is on hold."

After disclosing that Veibae's father had passed away, the One True King (OTK) co-founder added that the guild members would not progress in the game without Sodapoppin:

"Yeah, they're going to be gone. Let him deal with it. So, WoW is probably on pause for, at least, a few weeks. There's no... unless I start raid leading, which I'm down for, but, yeah - I'm not going to... we're not going to play without him. We're not going to go - I'm not going to progress the guild. We're not going to progress in the guild without Chance."

Veibae also addressed the community in a tweet posted on December 22, 2023. The Mythic Talent-affiliated VTuber revealed that her father passed away in his sleep. The content creator added that she would return to livestreaming once she "feels good enough."

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...