"Let's just hope her hand actually functions" - Sodapoppin reveals his girlfriend Veibae has seriously injured herself

Twitch star Chance "Sodapoppin" recently revealed that his girlfriend, Veibae, was injured in an accident. On September 6, 2023, Sodapoppin disclosed that he and Veibae went rollerblading at 2 a.m. when she fell on her hands on an inclined road. According to the streamer, his partner then told him she couldn't move her thumb and was in pain.

He said:

"So, I hope to play with Viggy today. But, you know, let's just hope her hand, it actually, you know, functions. She said it hurts to move her thumb and it is her aiming hand, too, is what sucks!"

Sodapoppin provides details about Veibae's injury following a rollerblading accident

Sodapoppin was 12 minutes into his livestream on September 6, 2023, when he disclosed that Veibae had "f**ked up" her hand. Providing details into the matter, the streamer said:

"Yeah, Viggy f**ked up her hand. We went rollerblading at 2 a.m. last night like f**king idiots. And, we were riding on a road... and there was a slight incline on the road, and she fell forward and her hand slid, on like, the street. And, that hurts. So... she got f**ked."

A few moments later, fans wondered why the Austin, Texas-based personality and his girlfriend went rollerblading so late at night. He responded:

"'Who goes rollerblading outside at 2 a.m.? Who are these people?' We did. But, we had pads and helmets. But, didn't have gloves. So, she fell forward and just slid. Yeah, that's bad. It was bad."

Sodapoppin corrected himself, stating that he and Veibae weren't wearing enough protective gear:

"Oh, we didn't have helmets. We should have. But, we didn't. We had pads. I thought we were going to fall, like, on our shoulders and s**t. I was worried about that. I didn't think about sliding hands on the pavement. So, unforch."

Interestingly, Veibae was watching the World of Warcraft gamer's livestream and wrote the following in his Twitch chat:

"You said I fell right? FeelsDankMan (Twitch emote)."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Sodapoppin is a veteran Twitch streamer, having joined the platform in 2011. He currently has over 8.8 million followers and averages 12,859 viewers per stream.