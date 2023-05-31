"When there's cameras all around the house..." - Veibae reveals why she chose to move out with Sodapoppin and not live with Nmplol and Malena

During a recent livestream, popular VTuber Veibae opened up about why she chose to move out with her partner, Chance "Sodapoppin," and not live with the latter's best friends, Nick "Nmplol" and Malena. Veibae also responded to those who speculated that she "hated" Sodapoppin's pet dogs, stating that she, in fact, is an animal lover.

The content creator then explained that the "issue" was living with someone when there are cameras all over the house:

"Thesissue is when you live with someone and there's cameras all around the house and people have lived in the house for a really long f**king time, moving a person in imposes in of that. I don't like if someone moved into your, like, house, they'd be like, 'What the f**k?'"

Veibae talks about why she asked Sodapoppin to move out, instead of living with Nmplol and Malena

The discussion began with Veibae responding to fan speculation about her apparent dislike for Sodapoppin's pet dogs, Buddy and Kevin. She refuted the claims, saying:

"A lot of people think that the reason we're not moving into Chance's house, is because, like, I hate his dogs, or something. I love dogs I've had dogs before. I love dogs. I've met Buddy and Kevin, and I f**king love them! Love them!"

The streamer then stated that the "issue" was moving into a house with cameras all around. She clarified that she admired and respected Nmplol and Malena:

"I love Nick and Malena and I respect them so f**king much. But, I wouldn't; if someone, like, lived at my place, I'd also feel uncomfortable."

Nick Polom @nmplol



I’ve lived with



I’m sad it’s over but I’m also super excited for him because I know how much fun he’s going to have now!



What a blast! Today is a bitter sweet day.I’ve lived with @Sodapoppintv for almost 10 years, and today he is moving out!I’m sad it’s over but I’m also super excited for him because I know how much fun he’s going to have now!What a blast! Today is a bitter sweet day.I’ve lived with @Sodapoppintv for almost 10 years, and today he is moving out!I’m sad it’s over but I’m also super excited for him because I know how much fun he’s going to have now!What a blast! https://t.co/kgQ8XDtsHg

Fans suggested that Veibae living with the couple would provide "free content" for the latter. The VTuber responded, saying she felt uncomfortable with cameras in every room of the house:

"'It's free content for them.' Yeah, but I also feel uncomfortable, like, cameras, like... yeah, every, like, f**king corner of the place that I'm living in. (The streamer starts laughing) Yeah, okay, I hate Nick. I just don't want to make anyone uncomfortable. You know?"

The former VShojo member also said that she did not want to impose herself on the other housemates:

"Like, it's their house. It literally is their house! I don't want to be like, 'Yo! I'm here! I know I'm dating your friend and I'm going to move in. F**k you! F**k your space! F**k your stream!' I'm not going to do that. So, I'd rather... not necessarily take the L, but pay for my own, like, place."

Fans react to the VTuber's explanation

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of responses, and here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the VTuber's video (Image via Veibae Crumbs/YouTube)

While some claimed that Veibae's reasoning for not living with Nmplol and Malena was "very considerate," others believed the Twitch streamer was not required to "explain herself."

Poll : 0 votes