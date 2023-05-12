"I take zero responsibility" - Nmplol and Malena go off on viewer who claims they lost $4,300 after watching the couple open cases in CS: GO

On May 11, 2023, popular Twitch personalities Nick "Nmplol" and his girlfriend Malena hosted a "Chat confesses its deepest darkest secrets" livestream. At one point, a viewer claimed that they spent $4,300 on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive cases instead of paying their mortgage. They also stated that they decided to buy the loot boxes after watching the content creators do the same on their channel.

When Nmplol and Malena read this, both went off on the fan, claiming that they did not compel them to make the decision. Nick remarked:

"I mean this sincerely. I take zero responsibility for that. I feel nothing."

"You all have a brain that works" - Nmplol and Malena's strong response to a viewer who lost thousands of dollars garners attention

Gambling and opening loot boxes on Twitch has been a hot topic of discussion, with many community members expressing their concerns about the content's impact on an impressionable audience. After the Slots category became one of the most-watched genres on the platform, Twitch banned some of the biggest gambling websites that streamers like Felix "xQc" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" used to promote.

However, In-game gambling, such as opening loot boxes, is still widely livestreamed on Twitch. On May 11, Nmplol and Malena received a confession from a viewer named Jeffery, who claimed:

"I bought cases instead of paying my mortgage because of Nick (-$4.3k)."

Timestamp: 03:57:45

Malena slammed the viewer, saying that she and Nick did not force them to "do s**t":

"Nah! We didn't make you do s**t! You can blame us all you want."

After taking "zero responsibility" for the fan's loss of thousands of dollars, the One True King (OTK) member said that "everyone" in the community was old enough to make rational decisions because they have a "brain that works":

"Everyone in this community... is old enough to make their own decisions. You all have a brain that works. Okay? (Malena asks if Nmplol is sure about the statement he's made) And you should be able to not waste all your money on cases. Okay? And be able to pay your mortgage. If you have a mortgage, you should be able to make the right decision. I feel zero responsibility for it! Yeah."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

Nmplol and Malena's response to the viewer was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. While Redditor u/Leading-Primary2313 thought it was "crazy" to see how the streamers "completely absolved" themselves of responsibility for negative things:

Another Reddit user, u/libans, suggested that the content creators say contentious things to increase their view count:

Here are some more notable reactions:

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Nmplol is a well-known internet personality who boasts 1,053,577 followers. In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, Nick has played World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto 5 on his channel.

