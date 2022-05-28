"Who the f**k cares?" – Destiny provides take on gambling content by comparing it with loot boxes

YouTube Gaming star Destiny spoke about Twitch's gambling meta and tried to downplay its severity. While speaking on the subject, the streamer seemingly compared gambling to opening loot boxes in various games.

He also compared gamers playing MMORPGs and stated that those who play the genre for more than 12 hours a day would be worse off than fans gambling on websites.

He began providing his controversial take by claiming that "nobody cares" about gambling and stated:

"For the gambling streams, who the f**k cares?"

Destiny talks about Twitch's gambling meta and provides his take

The former Twitch streamer was reacting to a clip featuring HealthyGamer_GG conversing with MoistCr1tikal, and the latter spoke about the impact of content related to gambling on young and impressionable audiences.

After looking at the clip, Destiny began speaking on the subject by claiming that "nobody cares" about streamers gambling away their money. The 33-year-old continued by comparing gambling to loot boxes and trading skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:

"If you've ever played games with f***ing loot boxes, CS: GO skins, all of this f***ing s**t, right? Like, people are f***ing addicted to playing MMORPGs, and they'll sit over there for 12 hours a day. That's probably as bad and destructing as a normal gambling thing, okay? Who the f**k cares?"

Destiny continued his argument by directly pointing out MoistCr1tikal's comments and stated that he does not believe in moral outrage:

"I don't believe these guys, like, all this moral outrage. Like, you're going to tell me that you really care about people gambling like tons of money online, but you're okay with chatters sitting in front of your streams 14 hours a f**ing day? Bulls**t! I don't f***ing believe you!"

Timestamp: 00:37:25

The content creator tried to do some damage control by mentioning that he is not into gambling or streaming content related to it:

"Personally, I don't like gambling. I think it's a little bit f***ed psychologically. I don't like to promote gambling and stuff generally. Even mobile games, I'm kind of like, maybe?"

Destiny's minute-long statement on gambling ended as he continued to stream for half an hour more.

Fans react to Destiny's take

The clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail, and fans had pretty polarizing takes on the streamer's opinions. Some Redditors pointed out that he had accepted an NFT (non-fungible token) sponsorship in the past and called him a hypocrite.

Some fans agreed with the online star's notion.

The streaming community continues to talk about Twitch's gambling meta after the famous internet sensation xQc began hosting sponsored gambling streams affiliated with Stake. Several streamers like Pokimane, Kripparrian, and Mizkif have provided their stances on the subject.

