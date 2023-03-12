"Proof that there are no consequences when you have clout" - Fans react as Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2023

The Streamer Awards 2023, hosted by Twitch content creator Blaire "QTCinderella," was hosted earlier today. Internet star Kai Cenat was named Streamer of the Year at the annual function.

The announcement quickly gained traction on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter. While several fans congratulated the New Yorker for receiving the award, others shared strong sentiments.

In a comment posted under a thread on r/LivestreamFail, Redditor u/Tiltow's take on the streamer winning the flagship award attracted over 600 upvotes. They remarked:

"Proof that there are no consequences when you have clout."

The audience had a lot to say about Kai Cenat winning Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat winning Streamer of the Year was a hot topic of discussion on the streamer-focused forum. While several community members stated that the content creator deserved the prestigious title:

Fans reacting to the streamer winning the prestigious title at the awards ceremony 1/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Others recalled a controversy that shrouded the Twitch sensation:

Fans reacting to the streamer winning the prestigious title at the awards ceremony 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One Redditor speculated that the conversation thread could potentially get locked due to the contentious nature of some of the comments:

The Twitter community also weighed in on Kai Cenat winning the flagship title at The Streamer Awards 2023, and here's what they had to say:

Zamarion White @ZamarionWhite2 @StreamerAwards @KaiCenat I THINK WELL ALL KNEW HE WAS GOING TO WIN NO DISRESPECT TO THE OTHERS @StreamerAwards @KaiCenat I THINK WELL ALL KNEW HE WAS GOING TO WIN NO DISRESPECT TO THE OTHERS

Vin @1Vincity @StreamerAwards @KaiCenat of twitch no denying that GOAT!!! of twitch no denying that GOAT!!! @StreamerAwards @KaiCenat 🐐 of twitch no denying that GOAT!!!

What did Kai Cenat say after winning Streamer of the Year?

Unfortunately, Kai Cenat was unable to attend the awards ceremony. His close friend and AMP-affiliated personality, Agent 00, accepted the award on the former's behalf and took the opportunity to address the streaming community.

Agent 00 mentioned people having "reasons to doubt" the 21-year-old streamer. He then claimed that the Twitch star has shown what it is like to be an entertainer in "every definition of the word":

"Hey! So obviously, coming off the straight off... the most entertaining subathon, I've got the opportunity to see in my life time. He wasn't able to make it. But, I think a lot of people have reasons to doubt him, coming on to Twitch. But over the last year, he has really demonstrated what it's like to be an entertainer, in every definition of the word. I think he has shown as what's possible."

Agent 00 praised Cenat's creativity and expressed pride in him, saying:

"When it comes to streaming, he has deployed insane amounts of creativity to the streams he does and he's such an entertaining individual. I'm so proud of this guy, man! He makes me so proud!"

In addition to Kai Cenat, Jerma985 received the Legacy Streamer award, xQc received the Best Variety Streamer award, and HasanAbi received the Best Chatting Streamer award.

Readers who want to learn about the winners in all categories can click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes