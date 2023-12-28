"I feel pretty comfortable and happy here" - Valkyrae announces she has re-signed with YouTube

On December 28, 2023, internet star Rachell "Valkyrae" announced that she had re-signed with YouTube. The content creator has been exclusively broadcasting on the Google-owned platform since 2020, and during a livestream earlier today, she stated that she will remain on YouTube "for at least a while." Valkyrae officially announced her re-signing with the platform by saying:

"Today, I am excited to announce that I have re-signed to YouTube. I will be here... for at least a while. I wasn't going to, like - you know how before we would do YouTube announcements and stuff and it'd be, like, all crazy and stuff. I was like, 'I'm just going to tell them that I have re-signed to YouTube.'"

Claiming that not every livestreaming platform is "perfect," the 100 Thieves co-owner added:

"Although, it's not perfect. I don't think any platform is perfect. I feel pretty comfortable and happy here... and they do deal with me (the streamer bursts out laughing). YouTube team deals with me in a way that is... that I need, you know? They really do listen to my feedback."

Expand Tweet

"I was like... what do I do?" - Valkyrae reveals she was "heavily considering" joining Twitch before officially re-signing with YouTube

Valkyrae continued the conversation, revealing that she had a platform signing discussion with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy. She elaborated:

"I did talk to Twitch. I did! I had a one-on-one conversation with Dan Clancy. He was wonderful as well. I was heavily considering... I really was thinking. I was like... what do I do? You know? But ultimately, I feel like... I don't know. I'm pretty okay here."

The Los Angeles-based personality's attention was then drawn to a viewer, who wrote that they got "scared" after hearing that she was considering signing with Twitch. She responded:

"I'm trying to figure out how we can celebrate four years on YouTube in January. I don't know. 'Twitch scared me.' Why? Twitch is not that bad! What is wrong? Okay, what if I was like, 'Guys it's been four years. It's been a fun run. I'm switching back over to my roots.' You get ads on YouTube too!"

Fans react to Valkyrae's announcement

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky shared Valkyrae's announcement on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Numerous fans were delighted to see the 31-year-old re-sign with YouTube. Meanwhile, X user @TommyPick1es commented that the platform could become "S-tier" with a few updates.