"She is so perfect" - Fans go wild as Valkyrae reveals acting in the movie The Family Plan

On December 14, 2023, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" went viral on social media after revealing that she acted in the movie, The Family Plan. For those unaware, The Family Plan is an action-comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg that will be released on Apple TV+ on December 15, 2023. The movie is directed by Simon Cellan Jones and also features Michelle Monaghan, Ciarán Hinds, Maggie Q, and Zoe Margaret Colletti.

Valkyrae's recent post on X (formerly Twitter) reads:

"First time in a movie! Fit for the premiere of The Family Plan! I'm only in it for ten minutes but still so excited, lol."

The streaming community was delighted at the Los Angeles-based personality's announcement, with Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" commenting:

"She is so perfect. A model, an actress, an angel, she does it all (woman kneeling emoji, heart hands emoji, loudly crying face emoji, red heart emoji)."

"What can't she do?!" - Fans rejoice at Valkyrae's revelation of acting in the Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan

Valkyrae has cemented herself as one of the most prominent figures in the livestreaming and content creation industry. She is also a well-known voice actress, having appeared in the anime Tribe Nine alongside fellow YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno."

Earlier this year, the 31-year-old announced that she voiced Squad Commander Red, one of the characters in Netflix's animated series Sonic Prime.

As mentioned earlier, Rachell most recently revealed that she played a ten-minute role in the Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan.

Upon seeing the streamer's tweet, hundreds of netizens chimed in with their thoughts. X user @zach36_ wrote:

In addition to being a popular streamer and an actor, Valkyrae is also an ambassador of the fitness brand, Gymshark.