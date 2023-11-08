"I live a life of struggle and sadness" - Sykkuno talks about what he plans to do when he retires from streaming

During a recent YouTube broadcast, fans asked Thomas "Sykkuno" how long he planned to continue his streaming career. The content creator responded by saying he planned to livestream for a "few" more years. However, he claimed that the number of years would "definitely" be in the single digits. After hearing this, viewers were intrigued to learn about his future plans.

While the Las Vegas native was unsure about what lay ahead, he hoped to earn enough money to avoid having to work a "regular job." He said:

"'What's after streaming?' I'm not sure. I mean, honest truth - I hope I make enough where I don't, you know, have to think too hard about getting a regular job. Otherwise, what happens after streaming is - I realize it was really fun for a few years and then I ruined all my future job potential, and then I live a life of struggle and sadness. But, for now, it's going pretty well!"

"Developed no useful skills other than playing Valorant" - Sykkuno says it would be a cause for concern if he doesn't make enough money before retiring from streaming

While playing Valorant on November 7, 2023, Sykkuno's attention was drawn to his fans, who inquired how long he planned to continue his streaming career. His response was:

"'How long do you think you'll stream for?' Umm... honestly, at most, like, a few more years. Definitely, a single-digit number of years. I mean, I don't think I'll be streaming when I'm like 50 years old. That's for sure."

The topic of his future after retiring was then brought up. After stating that he wanted to make enough money so that he wouldn't be required to do a "regular job," the former Twitch streamer remarked:

"That is a concern. You know, if you don't make enough (while) streaming to just relax, you just ruined the rest of your life's job potential. You've developed no useful skills other than playing Valorant.

"And then, for the last, like, you know - once I turn 40 and I can't stream anymore, then I'm just going to be depressed and realize that I've wasted my life for a few years of fun streaming because everyone thinks streaming is a dream job."

Sykkuno also addressed those who believed he "failed" as a streamer:

"'Sykkuno, you refuse to get a manager and develop a career.' If you think I've failed as a streamer, your standards are extremely high, is all I'm going to say! But, it is a genuine concern. It's just how it is. I think I've personally done a little better than most people would expect to. But, the fact that you're saying that is crazy! You must have really high standards!"

One viewer stated that Sykkuno would not stop streaming as long as he had a contract with YouTube. Meanwhile, another community member praised the content creator for being honest.